HUMOR: UFOs and the all-knowing Post Office revisited

(Author’s note: I’ve been too busy celebrating our nation’s independence and running groundhogs out of the garden to write a new column, but I was able to dig up an old one from the 1990s that has some relevance today, considering the recent release of the government UFO report. This also harkens back to a time when I received nutty stuff through the actual mail instead of my email inbox. Enjoy this lightly edited repeat from back in the day.)

Here’s something I bet you didn’t know: 1993 was the busiest UFO year in at least a decade.

I didn’t realize this amazing fact until I received a copy of the Fund for UFO Research Inc.’s 1993 UFO Year in Review, which breaks UFO-related activity into categories such as government involvement, abductions, crop circles and cattle mutilation.

I didn’t request a copy of the 1993 UFO Year in Review, but I am apparently on a master mailing list for people who have non-mainstream beliefs, unusual theories or wacky ideas they want to promote. Anytime anyone spots Elvis scrubbing commodes at an interstate rest stop, sees the image of the Virgin Mary appear in a bowl of Fruit Loops or mass markets glow-in-the-dark condoms, I get a news release about it.