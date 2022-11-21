Humor: Ye olde letter carrier cometh through

When it absolutely, positively has to be there before the giant turkey legs disappear, I put my faith in the U.S. Postal Service.

I won tickets to a Renaissance festival, or in the parlance of those who attend such gatherings, a Renaissance faire. Altering the common spelling of something makes it fancier.

For instance, a theater can be a drive-in where patrons steam up the windows while Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases the Bandit, but a theatre is a place where supporters of the arts try to stay awake during the third act of “Twelfth Night.”

When I say I “won” the tickets, it’s not like I got a consolation prize after a disappointing performance on a game show or I was the third caller during the Morning Zoo radio ticket giveaway.

I responded to an email that said, essentially, “We’ve got tickets to the Renaissance festival, first come, first served.”

I snagged a few, so I count it as a win.

Some longtime readers may be perplexed by my interest in a Renaissance festival, considering past topics.

“Edna, it says here in the paper that guy they keep letting write won Renaissance festival tickets. If there is one thing I never figured him for, it’s a Renaissance man. I thought he’d be more suited for a tractor pull or a drive-in steaming up the windows while Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases the Bandit. Cancel the subscription, will you?”

Truthfully, I’ve never been to a Renaissance festival. All I know about them, stereotypically, is the aforementioned giant turkey legs and people pretending it’s the 16th century, which would eventually annoy me.

“Hey, buddy, where’s the restroom?”

“Ah, yes M’ Lord, the Great House of Easement is located in proximity to the village marketplace.”

“Appreciate your help, centaur.”

I got the tickets for my kid. Being an attentive father for 26 years, I seem to recall that maybe at some point she could have gone to a Renaissance festival, and I may or may not have asked her if she liked it and she probably said, “Yeah. It was OK.”

When I won tickets, there were two weekends of the Renaissance festival left. When I got them in the mail, there was one weekend left. I only had a few days to get them to the kid — 100 miles away — before the festival shut down and participants returned to the 21st century.

As I said, I put my faith in the U.S. Postal Service. Over the years, several good friends – Grady, Ken, Kaye and my current common-law sister-in-law – have worn the uniform and battled rain, sleet, snow and gloom of night for the swift completion of their appointed rounds.

I marched into the Post Office with ticket-stuffed envelope in hand.

“I need to get this to Charlotte as quickly as possible,” I said.

“Does it contain any hazardous material?” the clerk asked.

I thought about a joke, but this was a federal building and these are weird times. I’m on too many watch lists as it is.

“Absolutely not.”

“Let’s see what we’ve got,” she said. “It can arrive tomorrow for $27.”

My jaw nearly dropped to the federal floor. I could buy three or four giant turkey legs for that. And did the kid really enjoy the last Ren fair that much?

“What’s another option?” I asked

“We could put a stamp on it and it arrives Thursday. Sixty cents.”

“Thursday it is, M’ Lady! I bid you a good morrow.” (I thought about saying that, but I just thanked her, gave her 60 cents and left. Watch lists and all.)

And was my faith in the U.S. Postal Service rewarded?

Indeed! By my toth, the parcel arrived anon. Let there be giant turkey legs for all.