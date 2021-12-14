HUMOR: Yes, I needed to finally get that fixed

No, this is not a rewrite of the 1972 Johnny Nash hit about a bright, bright sunshiny day or a story about overcoming a crippling drug problem. It’s a story about over-the-top customer service and a company delivering on its promise — and then some.

It started with a tiny crack in the windshield of my 17-year-old pickup truck, a vehicle I refuse to give up on until it gives up on me. The crack just appeared one day and over time, centimeter by centimeter, it began to expand.

I let it keep growing, partly due to forgetfulness and partly due to stubbornness.

“I need to get that fixed,” I said to myself each time I got into the truck. But each time I got out of the truck, I forgot about it until I got back in the truck again.

People eventually noticed the crack. Passengers would climb into the cab, take a look and say, “You need to get that fixed.”

The problem is, I don’t like people telling me what I need to do.

In my mind, my response was “Hey, this is my %$#@ing truck and I can drive it around with a crack in the windshield or set it on fire if I want to. If you don’t like it, get the %$#@ out, walk up to the highway and stick your %$#@ing thumb in the air.”

What I usually said was, “I’ve been meaning to do that, honey.”

And the time came when I did it. I was headed out of town, leaving the truck behind, so I contacted the insurance man who put me in touch with the glass folks.

I expected it to go like this: I call. I’m on hold. The next available operator will be with me because my call is important to them. I continue to hold. I am reassured my call is important to them. I am instructed to press 2. I press 2 and get cut off. Forty-five minutes later, I schedule an appointment the technician misses and I start all over again.

That is not what happened. I immediately got a live person on the phone who efficiently scheduled an appointment. The technician would be at my house on Monday.

Almost immediately, the glass folks began to contact me by text and email giving me updates, specific details and the estimated ETA of the glass guy:

Your technician will contact you when they’re on the way.

We’ll need your keys. If you prefer, you can leave them in the vehicle.

We’ll need at least 5 feet of space on all sides of your vehicle to complete your service.

If your vehicle is parked in a covered location, such as a garage, the ceiling height must be at least 7 feet.

For your safety, your technician will wear a mask and gloves.

It was beginning to sound less like a windshield replacement and more like medical procedure. I hadn’t had instructions this specific since my colonoscopy.

On replacement day, I received both texts and phone messages from the technician. I told him I was out of town and he could do whatever he needed to do. He kept me up to date on the progress, which went something like this:

“I am 45 minutes away.”

“I can see your truck now.”

“I am replacing the windshield.”

“I have completed replacing the windshield.”

“Would you like for me to feed your dogs while I am here?”

The glass folks followed up with several customer satisfaction surveys, one of which promised a $5 donation to cancer research if I shared the email with friends and loved ones.

Not only did they replace my windshield, they turned me into a philanthropist.

Best of all, I no longer have a crack problem for people to bug me about. Thank you, glass folks.

