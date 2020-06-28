I confess; I am a toilet paper hoarder

This might be the scariest column I have ever written. The very publication of it might offend the social media judges who spit upon the very words “toilet paper hoarder.” But I’ll feel better if I confess.
Yes, I am one of the people — who tries to be very nice otherwise, I might add — who probably would be judged to be a “toilet paper hoarder” during the recent famine of toilet paper.
Let me defend myself, then assure you I am getting cured.
Since the early 70s I have tried my best to be prepared for empty shelves and financially lean times. I was first married in 1972 when a chicken could be bought for less than a dollar and gas was a quarter a gallon. So I stocked up on the only thing poor married students could afford — canned green beans, which I now detest. But if green beans became scarce, I had them.
So even before toilet paper recently became unfindable, I had bunches of it. I will not reveal how many rolls lest angry mobs descend upon my house. (Note to self: Update security system.)
When toilet paper became scarce, I would buy it when I saw it. I realized early that the best time to get it was during the crazy senior hours at a local warehouse club. Please know that the adjective “crazy” refers to the hours, not the seniors, lest I include myself in the crowd I am describing.
It was crazy because the store was packed during those hours. Old(er) people get up early, so given the opportunity to do something exciting like compete for toilet paper before going for a drive-through biscuit, they will do it. Myself included.
I admit these wise people graduated from high school about the same time I did. They would all know the names of the Beatles on the T-shirt I bought last week, which my youngest daughter will be embarrassed at my wearing. But if you can name them all, you know why I bought it.
And you have probably stood in a line recently waiting to politely grab a big pack of toilet paper from the gray-haired person beside you.
I would noticed as I walked in the aforementioned store that everyone came out with aforementioned “big pack of toilet paper.” The first ones might on rare occasion have Charmin, the next ones would have the store brand and the next ones some unknown brand usually found in convenience store restrooms.
Sometimes I was lucky to nab some, and sometimes I wasn’t.
At least twice I nabbed big packs for younger friends of mine who were too young for the crazy senior hours. (Again, the hours, not the seniors.) I became the old, mostly retired, person who did front porch toilet paper drop offs.
David and I also helped out some folks at his church who were running low.
I also did toilet paper acquisition counseling for my youngest daughter in Utah, who has five little children and couldn’t find toilet paper anywhere.
“I read that a family needs one roll a week,” she said when she running low. “That’s got to be a family of all guys and no little girls.” I was haunted by the times I had observed her newly potty-trained children toilet paper the whole bathroom. The good old days.
People started dropping off rolls on her porch as she took to social media to share her dire situation. I cannot say whether they were crazy senior hour shoppers or not.
In the meantime, I cleaned out a closet for my toilet paper collection and discovered some rolls from years ago that had collapsed on themselves. Maybe cans of green beans had been stored on top of them.
My 88-year-old mother, who demanded the good kind, not the store brand, couldn’t believe toilet paper was hard to find. She has been outside once in in the past four months.
“It’s a different world out there, Mother,” I said.
“But who wants to hoard toilet paper?” she would ask.
“Who wants to live without toilet paper?” I would counter.
It has a happy ending though. Toilet paper, even the good stuff, is back on the shelves. I must not have emptied the supplies that much.
And I am in self-counseling. I forced myself to walk down the well-stocked toilet paper aisle at the big store yesterday and, while breathing deeply, repeat to myself “You do not need to buy toilet paper. You do not need to buy toilet paper.”
And I didn’t.
Be gentle, kind readers, and don’t send me ugly emails. If you find yourself without a roll in the future, I’ll gladly share. A little.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
