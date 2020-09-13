If you feed them, they will come

My daughter-in-law, the mother of my 5-year-old grandson, called me the other day and asked how in the world I ever kept four teenage sons fed. My young grandson, stuck at home with his two working-at-home parents for weeks, wanted to eat all day long.
That sounded pretty normal. I want to eat all day long.
She said she had asked my son if he ever remembered being hungry when he was growing up. Maybe we had run out of food, trying to feed seven kids? Maybe I just wore out as a cook one day?
But he didn’t remember ever being hungry. And I don’t think he ever was. It seemed like he ate all the time. In fact, one of his traumatic childhood memories is when he broke his elbow at Cub Scout camp and lost track of the vanilla pudding he had in his lunch. I think that was more distressing than the surgery, rods in his arm and a summer without swimming.
I told his wife he always had a stash of pizza hidden, whether it was up in the attic that only he could easily reach. Or the dryer. He figured rightly his other teenage brothers wouldn’t be using the dryer. Plus, he would take a bite out of each piece to ensure no one would eat it.
I think his wife felt more capable of keeping their little guy fed after talking to me. He’s still got a few years, though, before he becomes one of those bottomless teenagers, especially teenage boys.
I asked another son, one I regularly describe as being “monosyllabic,” what made our home teen friendly, and he answered with a four-letter word: “food.” That’s the truth. Stock the refrigerator and pantry, and they will come. I did and they did.
Here are some tips as you feed the hungry hordes:
Have good staples on hand
Some good staples to have on hand are taco fixings, tortilla chips and salsa, cookies, sub sandwich fillings, hot dogs and, of course, huge pans of leftover lasagna and brownies fresh out of the oven.
If you are not crazy about cooking, use some shortcuts. Find a good brownie mix or learn to make Rice Krispies bars. Buy ready-made cookie dough and lots of noodle mixes. The most important part about having food is not how elaborate the food is, but simply having plenty of it around and available to eat.
And learn how to make a good grilled cheese sandwich. For years, our Sunday night tradition when my children’s friends came over to play Risk was a griddle full of grilled cheese sandwiches and homemade chocolate chip cookies. Even if they said they didn’t want one, by the time a couple of the teens had one on their plate, everyone wanted one. One night I made about 20, a happy memory now.
One rule to remember: While boys go for quantity, girls will usually be happy with anything chocolate.
Throw the girls a bag of Dove chocolates and you will be their new best friend.
Opening kitchen to the hordes
I always let my teenagers’ friends have privileges in my kitchen since it saved me the energy of waiting on them, although other mothers didn’t like this idea. Their sons were at my house a lot, though. It was, according to my teenagers, a way to get repeat business.
Decide what makes you comfortable, let them know what the rules are and head for the grocery store. Make sure they know where the dishwasher and the trash can are, and insist they clean up what they mess up. Remind them, “if mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy.”
I came home one night to find my sons and their friends decided to play a game in which they made a pile of flour, hid a nickel in it and then “huffed” over the pile with their nose breath until they uncovered the nickel. In the meantime, until they found the coin, the flour went all over the kitchen. They learned that night what my limits were and what their kitchen cleaning abilities were.
I tried to always keep everyone’s favorite ice cream on hand too. And Pop-Tarts. One of my son’s friends loved strawberry Pop-Tarts, so I tried to keep them in the cupboard. He always appreciated it, but I didn’t realize how much until he hit some rocky spots later in life and came to our home for help. I went to the store and bought strawberry Pop-Tarts to help him feel loved.
Be flexible
Although rules are good, also be flexible. Teenagers want to stay up late; parents want to go to bed early. One of my sons tended to grill hot dogs at 1 a.m. When I would wake up to the smell of burning meat, I would look out the bedroom window to see the grill fired up on the deck, and then go back to bed.
I didn’t know it then, but I know it now: Those late-night teens turn into early bedtime parents as soon as the first baby is born. Grilling hot dogs at 1 a.m. is the last thing on their sleep-deprived minds.
It’s all about making your home a fun place for your teenagers to be. They are going to wind up at the place that’s the most fun and relaxed, and how wonderful it is if it’s right under your nose. Your home needs to be more fun than any of the other offerings out there in the world. And food helps.
Maybe I was crazy, but I loved not knowing who was going to show up around dinner time. Some kids don’t often get a home-cooked meal and I was happy to provide one along with happy conversation around the table. Hence, always throw an extra baked potato in the oven.
Finally, don’t forget to look under the couches. It’s interesting what you’ll find there, especially if you are running low on plates and silverware.
The same son who stuffed pizza everywhere was known to stuff dirty dishes under the couch, usually with dried-on ketchup. Check often.
For me, making our home a fun place to be was about much more than just cookies and pizza though. It helped our family bond together because we learned to be more accommodating of each other, as we tried to develop a healthy atmosphere of love, friendship and understanding.
I felt loved and appreciated (most of the time!) because they recognized the sacrifices I made for them and their friends. In turn, they turned out to be great adults and are passing on some of our traditions — and recipes — to their families.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
