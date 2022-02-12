In Danville, The Flower Girl blooms into a new business after two decades of floral work

Kim Thornton worked in Walmart’s floral department for 22 years before opening her new shop, The Flower Girl.

“It couldn’t have been anything else,” she said of the name.

During her previous job, customers who saw her outside the store would recognize her with exclamations such as, “That’s the flower girl! She did the flowers for my wedding!”

Thornton didn’t expect flowers to become part of her identity. She found her way to Walmart’s floral section after working at the store for 10 years. She has loved her job ever since.

One time, a woman came to her with an unusual request for a boutonniere her son would wear to his high school prom. She wanted a fishing pole attached to it. So, Thornton found a little fishing pole — and a little fish to go with it.

“I remembered I had bought fish buttons to put on a blouse,” she said. “So I got his fishing line and put a fish on it.”

The boy’s mother came back to let her know this detail made him the center of attention at the dance.

When she receives requests, Thornton tailors her floral creations to both the occasion and the person.

For the funeral of a man who loved cars, she put together a bouquet of blue hydrangeas and tied a little car to the bow that held the flowers together. He also loved to cook, so she incorporated spatulas into the table centerpieces.

For every wedding she provides flowers, she decorates a box for guests to place their cards in with the couple’s names, the date of their wedding and things the couple loves.

“So if you love the beach, or whatever you may love, it’ll be on the box.”

Personal details like these are why everyone remembers the flower girl.

Running her own shop has allowed Thornton to engage more fully with her customers.

“One of the main reasons I left Walmart is because I couldn’t give the customer service I had given in the past,” she said, referring to the strain of the the COVID-induced labor shortage.

She opened The Flower Girl in November. Since then, she has taken note of every new customer’s name and purchased items she thinks they will like for when they come back. She sifts through antique shops and garage sales for unique gifts.

“When people come in here, they never know what they’re going to find,” she said.

The Flower Girl is currently full of Valentine’s Day pieces Thornton has woven together. A Mickey and Minnie plush doll set sit side-by-side on a bench that is just their size, enveloped in red roses. A clear vase encases a kissing couple that is surrounded by delicate confetti. Wicker baskets filled with stuffed animals and treats cover a table by the entrance, ready for last-minute Valentine’s Day shoppers to bring them to sweethearts. Fresh bouquets of roses in glass vases are available, too.

Thornton’s labor of love is on full display this holiday.

The combination of artistry and human connection the work provides has kept Thornton in the flower business.

“You have to deal with a lot of sad parts of people’s lives that they need flowers for,” she said. “And there are a lot of really happy occasions too.”

Funerals and weddings, illnesses and celebrations, disagreements between couples and Valentine’s Day — all are moments when people buy flowers.

About her work, Thornton said, “It’s little things I try to do to make it special. It’s not just a bouquet of flowers.”

The Flower Girl is located at 239 Piney Forest Road in Danville and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 434-483-7208.