In face of uncertainty, Averett students continue giving back

“I try to find ways to recognize the volunteers for all of their hard work. For example, I gave six of the volunteers questionnaires to answer about themselves, and then I am planning to put that information on Facebook for the purpose of both recognizing those volunteers and inspiring others to follow in their paths,” Hemdan said. She is also working on volunteer recruitment.

God’s Storehouse has distributed more than 20,000 boxes of food since Jan. 1. They serve an average of 119 households per day. In all, God’s Storehouse has distributed more than 700,000 pounds of food so far this year.

Two other Bonner leaders, juniors Allison Kelley and Austin Paynter, also are helping at God’s Storehouse.

Double-majoring in sports medicine and coaching, Paynter volunteers to work in the God’s Storehouse urban garden. He said it warms his heart to see so many people coming to learn what they need to do to start a garden.

“Groups of people will come in on the weekends to learn more about how to garden and what to do. We will have people realize that hey, this is something I can do myself and not have to spend money at the store on the vegetables I grow,” Paynter said. “You learn life skills by volunteering and in turn get to teach those skills to others in need.”