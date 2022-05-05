In honor of Mother's Day, Danville Symphony Orchestra celebrates favorite heroines

The Danville Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Peter Perret, returns at 3 p.m. Saturday to the Carrington Pavilion for its final concert of this season.

In honor of Mother’s Day, the symphony celebrates women by performing a pops concert full of music about strong, courageous heroines and the performers who brought them to life.

The program begins with music from Wonder Woman, one of the most famous female heroines. The 2017 “Wonder Woman” movie starring Gal Gadot also was directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins.

Then come Highlights from "Wicked," a musical told from the perspective of the witches in the Land of Oz, before Dorothy ever arrives. Continuing the storyline, the next to follow are familiar tunes from "The Wizard of Oz." Young Dorothy is the heroine of the story who defeats the Wicked Witch of the West with a bucketful of water.

There are some out-of-this-world selections like "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Star Trek Through the Years" and "Aliens Suite." Then symphonic dances from "Fiddler on the Roof" reminds the audience of three headstrong daughters trying to convince their father to accept new trends and break old traditions.

Leaving the fictional world, two pieces honor women who left memorable legacies. Music from Evita comes from the 1996 movie that featured Madonna playing the role of Eva Peron, the first lady of Argentina from 1946–1952.

The program concludes with a medley of hits by the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin.

A printed program guide will describe the background of the musical pieces and how they fit as choices by orchestra members to carry out the heroine theme. There had to be one tune with a love theme, and that is "Can’t Help Falling in Love," recorded by Elvis Presley.

The concert begins promptly at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Danville Carrington Pavilion. Admission is free but attendees are encouraged to bring canned food or cash for God’s Storehouse foodbank.