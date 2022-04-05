IN THE YARD: After World War I, Easter lilies grown in United States

The Easter lily is native to the southern islands of Japan.

In the middle 1800s, it was being commercially cultivated in Bermuda and imported in large quantities to North America. By around 1900, most of the commercial cultivation had shifted to Japan, and for the early 1900s it was the chief exporter of these flowering plants. The Japanese themselves brought their lily marketing to an end in 1941 and for a few years, the Easter lily became a rare and very expensive gift plant.

Now, let’s back up to around the end of World War I. A soldier returning from Europe named Louis Houghton brought home a suitcase filled with Easter lily bulbs. He lived in Oregon, near the California state line and near the Redwood forests. He gave these bulbs to friends to grow and kept a few for himself. By the time World War II started, a lot of people in that area were growing their own Easter lilies.

During WWII, when Easter lilies were scarce, several growers decided to cash in and started growing and selling these plants on a commercial scale. The price these growers were getting for their bulbs had them referring to the lilies as “White Gold.” These producers must have been planning ahead. It takes three to four years before a bulb is ready to be sold and the effort to produce them requires almost constant attention from the grower.

At the height of production, there were more than 1,200 growers producing Easter lilies for the American flower market. This number has dwindled over the years. At the present, there are maybe 10 farms that produce 95% of the Easter lily bulbs grown in the world. Almost all of these farms are located in a small geographic area that straddles the Oregon-California state line, an area that calls itself the “Easter Lily Capitol of the World.”

The bulbs produced on these farms are sold to commercial greenhouses and plant nurseries. The greenhouses and nurseries grow them in containers and, when they are ready, put them on the retail market for us to buy for Easter. It’s refreshing to know this is a homegrown in the USA product.

So, if you have an Easter lily — as a gift or one you purchased yourself — enjoy it while it lasts. After the blooms fade, give some thought to keeping it to re-bloom next year. It is not a difficult process, just a few simple things need to be done.

Easter lilies are not too fussy about where they grow. They are cold hardy from Zone 6 (Southern Pennsylvania) to Zone 9 (Northern Florida). They seem to grow well in both acid and alkaline soils. They prefer full sun in the morning and afternoon shade but will tolerate dappled sunlight and even partial shade all day. Organic soils work the best so plan to add compost if you have a heavy clay soil.

While they are indoors, keep them in bright but indirect sunlight. The sun’s rays should not hit the leaves of the lily. Find a location that is fairly cool with temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees. Water often enough to keep the soil slightly moist but not wet. Water-logged soils will cause the bulbs to rot. Add some liquid plant food every two weeks.

As each flower fades, cut the stem as low as possible. After all danger of frost has passed — late April or early May — it is time to set the lily outside. Remember this is a summer blooming plant. The one you got for Easter had been forced to bloom out of season in a greenhouse. This plant can grow to 3 feet tall, so select the planting spot accordingly.

The planting hole should be wide enough to easily accommodate the roots and deep enough so the top of the bulb will be 3 inches below the soil surface. Space the bulbs 12 to 18 inches apart. A slow-release fertilizer can be incorporated into the top 2 inches of soil at planting and again each year in the spring.

The lilies prefer to have the soil above their roots shaded, so apply about a 2-inch thick layer of organic mulch such as shredded pine bark or a 4-inch layer of pine needles. You will need to maintain this mulch layer for the life of the lily.

As with growing the lily indoors, keep the soil moist but not wet. Any week there is less than an inch of rain, irrigation will be needed to maintain the soil moisture at the proper level. Higher amounts of water may be needed during droughts.

Do not expect flowers the first year, but look for them starting in June or July during the second summer after planting. If the plant flowers the first summer, that is a bonus.

In the fall, after the leaves have turned brown, cut the plant back to a 3 inch height. Then apply a generous layer of mulch for insulation. Plan to remove the extra mulch in the spring when the weather warms.

Enjoy your garden.

