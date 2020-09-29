IN THE YARD: Bright delights of asters as perennials requires advanced gardening technique

While you are looking at that tag, there are a couple others things to pay attention to. Asters grow and flower best when they are in full sunlight, but many will grow well and flower in partial shade. However, they might not produce as many flowers. So look at the sunlight requirements before you buy. Next, look at the mature size the plant eventually will attain. There is a lot of variety around plant sizes in the aster genus. Some will serve as ground covers, spreading out along the ground and staying at a foot or less in height. Others reach for the sky and can grow up to 6 feet tall and spread out about 4 feet wide. Most of the plants we see in this area are in between, reaching a mature size of about 18 inches tall and spreading out about 2 feet, under ideal conditions.

Now you need to think about where you will plants these flowers. Remember they only will have foliage for the spring and most of the summer, as they flower in late summer and/or early fall. Keeping these plants supplied with the right amount of water can be a bit tricky. They like a moist, but well-drained, soil. Too much water around the roots for too long will cause them to appear wilted. This can happen in a soil that holds water for a long time after it rains.