IN THE YARD: Bright delights of asters as perennials requires advanced gardening technique

While I was shopping for some fall flowers somebody asked me about “those purple mums.”
When I looked closely, I saw they had double petals on flowers with yellow centers. I explained these were not mums, they were asters. Not to be confused with anything concerning Lady Astor.
It is easy to mix up these plants with chrysanthemums since they have a lot of similarities. In fact, they are in the same botanical family and genus, just different species. There are about 200 species of asters listed in the same genus with mums. One shared trait is their late summer and early fall bloom time. This makes them a desire plant for our gardens at this time of the year.
Many gardeners treat these bright flowers as they do their mums. Their bright colors are used to dress up the late summer garden and keep some color out there until a frost. Then the plants are discarded to make way for the winter or for next summer’s annual plants. Depending on the species and its characteristics, this may or may not be the thing to do. Growing asters as perennials is not very difficult, but they do need a little more advanced gardening technique. Again, a lot depends on the species being grown.
The first thing to find out is where the aster will grow. Most species are cold hardy in USDA Zones 3-9, basically Maine through South Carolina. However, there are some species that are only hardy in Zones 8-10 — Alabama up to somewhere in central North Carolina — but not Danville. We are in Zone 7 here in Southside Virginia. If you want to grow asters as perennials, you will need to pay attention to that little tag on the plant that provides information on the growth requirements.
While you are looking at that tag, there are a couple others things to pay attention to. Asters grow and flower best when they are in full sunlight, but many will grow well and flower in partial shade. However, they might not produce as many flowers. So look at the sunlight requirements before you buy. Next, look at the mature size the plant eventually will attain. There is a lot of variety around plant sizes in the aster genus. Some will serve as ground covers, spreading out along the ground and staying at a foot or less in height. Others reach for the sky and can grow up to 6 feet tall and spread out about 4 feet wide. Most of the plants we see in this area are in between, reaching a mature size of about 18 inches tall and spreading out about 2 feet, under ideal conditions.
Now you need to think about where you will plants these flowers. Remember they only will have foliage for the spring and most of the summer, as they flower in late summer and/or early fall. Keeping these plants supplied with the right amount of water can be a bit tricky. They like a moist, but well-drained, soil. Too much water around the roots for too long will cause them to appear wilted. This can happen in a soil that holds water for a long time after it rains.
Avoid planting in low, damp spots. They also will suffer if allowed to dry too much. Most well-drained soils do not hold water long enough. So, before you plant, select a sandy clay soil for your garden and then mix in a good dose of compost. This soil-compost mix will provide the correct water retention and drainage. You still will need to watch the plants closely and adjust your irrigation schedule until you find what make the asters look the healthiest. The general rule of 1 inch of water per week applies, but it must be adjusted to whatever the soil is doing as well. About 2 inches of mulch will help keep the roots cool and moist. Be sure not to use any more than 2 inches though.
Once the asters are planted, water to keep them healthy. Removing faded flower heads will encourage the plant to produce more flowers. After a good frost has browned out the above ground plant parts, simply cut it to the ground and cover with mulch for the winter. A balanced, slow release fertilizer formulated for flowers plants can be applied in the late spring or early summer to improve the fall flower. Pinching back the foliage in early summer can make the plant bushier and not so leggy.
If you decide to try some perennial asters, I hope you have good luck with them this year and next year.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, send an email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, send an email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!