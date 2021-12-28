IN THE YARD: Checking up on projects planned during pandemic

What follows is what I had intended to do in 2021 since I was spending time at home because of this virus going around.

I published it in this column Dec. 30, 2020. A lot has changed since then and there have been an unusual number of challenges this year that we have all faced.

COVID-19 is still around but we are not as “panicked” about it as we were 12 months ago. We can go places and do things, but there are still restrictions. The weather has been hard for gardeners and difficult for our plants going from floods to drought in a short turnaround time. But one thing has not changed: we still do not need to wear masks when we are working outside in the garden or the yard. That is one consistency I can agree to.

I spoke about some projects I was planning and other projects gardeners may want to consider so let’s look at how things went.

2020 planed activity: “I am about ready to move forward on my next ‘corona’ project. I have assembled enough materials and parts to build a small water feature. Once I decide where it goes, I will get started. Some pieces of this project can be done indoors if the weather is bad (it is winter after all) while other pieces will need to be done outdoors when the weather is pleasant. My previous corona project was a hoist to keep my canoe stored in an out-of-the way place. Before that, and with some great help, I replaced some wooden stairs that were beginning to rot. I know another guy who is re-doing his kitchen. The whole point is to do something you want to do that will provide you with some useful activity or a project you will enjoy spending time on. Put some thought into the things you can do.”

2021 result: My wife bought a water feature kit for me, lovely woman, it was perfect for our back deck and took a short time to assemble. I still have a lot of materials, so maybe another one will go out in the yard someday.

2020 planned activity: “If you are a gardener and you have a tool shed or a storage shed, I can almost guarantee there is at least one project there. Are the tools just stacked in a corner until they are needed? If there is a vacant wall, maybe a simple rack to hang the tools up. This will help keep them clean and it may make it easier to grab one when you need it. What about your fertilizer, lime, pesticides and other garden chemicals? Are they stored in a secure spot where children cannot reach them? Are they all properly labeled with legible instructions for use attached? You would not want to grab an unlabeled bottle of herbicide thinking it is supposed to be something to control aphids on your prize roses.”

2021 result: Done, done and done by the end of February. But after a long summer of gardening, I need to do it again.

2020 planned activity: “After my water feature is ready, I am thinking about a bench. Once it is warm enough to fill my feature with water it will be nice to be able to sit in a shady spot to watch and enjoy it. This is similar to sitting in my living room when the weather outside is cold and lousy watching the flames play back and forth in the fireplace; I can do that for hours. I know there are kits in many stores that look to be easy to assemble — OK, they probably are not but I am trying to kill some time here. So maybe I’ll pick up one of those kits to have on hand when I am ready for the next big thing.”

2021 result: I got one of those kits for Christmas (last week) so it will be done in the near future.

2020 planned activity: “With where we live, I have enough rocks to build a foundation and maybe enough rocks to build the walls up to about 2 feet. Then I can use wood above that. Maybe build a fire pit in the middle so we can use it year-round. This is just in the ‘thinking about it stage; for now.”

2021 result: An ice storm on Valentine’s Day brought down more than 100 trees next to and on top of my house. I spent the spring and summer cutting and removing the trees and stumps, and the fall trying to get grass started in a drought, no time for a gazebo but we have picked out a great location to use when time permits.

So, I got a few things done and took on other, unplanned, projects so overall, I had a successful year. Here is to enjoying great gardens in 2022. Cheers!

Enjoy your garden.

