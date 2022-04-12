IN THE YARD: Don't plant a problem

Spring planting season is here for the hardier plants.

However, we still need to wait a couple weeks for plants that cannot handle temperatures in the lower 30s.

Everyone is looking around for the ideal specimens for those empty spots in the landscape. This has been a time-honored tradition of spring as far back as recorded history goes. And almost as far back in time, serious mistakes have been made.

Plants have been introduced into places where they simply do not belong. Very few of us understood how serious this problem is until the most recent four or five decades. The problem is now defined as invasive plants.

Simply introducing a new plant into an ecosystem does not make it invasive. The overwhelming majority of introduced plants behave themselves and yield valuable benefits as either ornamental or food plants. However, some introduced plants will spread aggressively and begin replacing the more desirable native vegetation. Some of these invasive plants were well-intentioned schemes to improve the environment.

This group is called conservation plants. They aid in erosion control, and they provide food and cover for birds and small wildlife (or so we thought). The truth is these species only benefit a small group of birds and animals, overtaking and eliminating food and cover for all others. Kudzu, Japanese honeysuckle, Autumn olive are a few of the common villains.

Another, much larger group, consists of plants introduced as ornamentals. Privet has been used for a long time to make nice, formal, well-trimmed hedges around properties and along walkways. In a former career as a forester, I went into wooded areas along streams where privet plants have completely taken over the understory displacing native plants over hundreds of acres, leaving no habitat for most of the native animals and birds who once lived there.

Bradford pear trees are even now popular landscape trees, but they produce fruit that is eaten and spread about the countryside by birds. In the spring, we can see stands of these trees that have seeded and become established along forest edges and roadside banks, areas that once provided the greatest diversity of food for deer and other creatures.

Bradford pear is a problem, but there are other ornamental pears available that do not take over, so choose wisely.

I often hear people remark on the beauty of certain plants, their flowers or their wonderful scent. When I look where they are pointing, I see wisteria, a plant that I have seen take over as much as 5 acres of forest in 10 years or less. English ivy was once thought to be a great ground cover for shady areas, until it started climbing trees and pulling them down.

Invasive plants are a serious problem. As they continue to spread, it will take more and more effort to bring them under control. They were not invasive in the locations around the world where they grew as natives. There were elements in those ecosystems to prevent them from running wild. The new locations do not have those critical elements, so the introduced plant moves in and outgrows the native plants, eventually replacing them and causing changes in the local wildlife populations.

I have read recently the best way to avoid this problem is to landscape with native plants and varieties of native plants. Natives will be easier to establish and are already adapted to the local environment, so will be easier to establish and will need minimal management. They also will provide food and cover for native birds and wildlife. OK, so we might be planting food for deer and rabbits, but new methods to reduce wildlife damage are being developed.

The bottom line here is you should do some research. If you like a plant, you can go online to see if it is considered invasive where you live. But remember, just because it is a problem in Florida, it might not be a problem in Virginia because we have cold winters. A good place to look is at www.invasive.org, a website that has a comprehensive list of plants currently considered invasive in Virginia. You will find plants such as spirea and periwinkle listed there along with close to 100 others. You also can search for information about the plant you are considering to see if it is invasive.

This might prevent some people from planting a shrub they want to have, but there are still thousands of other plants to select from that will not cause any problems.

By the way, Russian olive is a large shrub that was once planted as both an ornamental and as a conservation plant. In recent years it has been determined that Russian olive is highly invasive. I just thought you should know.

Enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.