IN THE YARD: For bearded iris, a plant divided blooms for years to come

Bearded irises are beautiful plants.
They are easy to grow and are an excellent choice for a beginning gardener. However, they will eventually become too crowded. When this happens, they will not produce as many flowers as expected and they are more susceptible to soft rot disease and iris borer infestations in their roots.
The simple practice of dividing them every three to five years will keep them blooming for years to come.
I want to note these irises bloom from a modified root system known as rhizomes. This is a large, swollen structure at or near the soil surface. The leaves and flower stalks originate from these rhizomes. The smaller, string-like structures coming off the rhizomes are the actual roots.
The best time to divide iris is in July and August into early September, according to a lot of articles you can find on the internet. I have been dividing in late September and early November for years with no ill results. Besides, it has been really hot and the soil has been as hard as a brick until very recently. However, they will need some time to establish new roots before the frigid temperatures set in. By the way, never divide irises in the spring; always wait until after their flowers have faded and gone away.
This is not a form of rocket science. Beginning and experienced gardeners can easily achieve the same results. A few years ago after doing some dividing, I had a few rhizomes I had no place to plant. I tossed them into the woods near the edge of the yard and didn’t give them another thought. I found them recently. There’s a very attractive bed growing where nobody can see them, but they seem perfectly healthy. I will move some into my yard in the very near future.
In case you need to know, bearded iris is drought-tolerant after the roots are established. They prefer at least six hours of direct sunlight every day. They will tolerate our acid soils and winter temperatures. You often see them growing around abandoned home places, roadside ditches and other places where nobody cares for them. They will benefit, and flower a little better, with a light fertilizer application just before they start growing in the spring and again just after they flower. Use a fertilizer with very little nitrogen as that can contribute to root rot.
When it is time to divide them, the first step is to dig them up. They most often form a dense mat of rhizomes near the soil surface and are very shallow. Use a spade to dig down a few inches away from the rhizomes. Go all the way around the clump until you can simply lift the whole thing out of the ground. Leave those stringy roots attached. Wash off the rhizomes, separate all of them that are not attached to each other and inspect them for damage. If any of the rhizomes are soft or mushy, they should be cut off and discarded. A clean, sharp knife is essential to this process.
Look for smaller, healthy rhizomes that have at least one group of leaves attached. The rhizomes grow in sections about 3 to 6 inches long. They are separated by a narrow piece and this narrow spot is the best place to cut them apart.
Once the rhizomes have been divided, they should be replanted promptly. This will allow them to establish a better root system that will enable them to survive the winter. Irises should be planted in rich, well-drained soil that has been amended with compost or other organic material. If the soil holds moisture for too long, the plants will suffer from root rot.
Excavate the area they are to be planted and place the rhizomes about 18 to 24 inches apart. The top of the rhizomes should be near where the soil surface will be after you backfill. The stringy roots can be pushed into the soil until they are buried. Make certain the leaves are pointing up. Water the soil well so it will settle snuggly around the roots. If you have not already done so, cut the leaves back to about 6 inches. Cutting the leaves back provide more energy for the rhizome to develop new roots. Do not allow the soil to dry for at least 4 weeks.
The divided irises may or may not bloom the first year after they are replanted. But they will eventually reward you with bright, attractive blooms in the next year or two.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.