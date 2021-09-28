IN THE YARD: For bearded iris, a plant divided blooms for years to come

In case you need to know, bearded iris is drought-tolerant after the roots are established. They prefer at least six hours of direct sunlight every day. They will tolerate our acid soils and winter temperatures. You often see them growing around abandoned home places, roadside ditches and other places where nobody cares for them. They will benefit, and flower a little better, with a light fertilizer application just before they start growing in the spring and again just after they flower. Use a fertilizer with very little nitrogen as that can contribute to root rot.

When it is time to divide them, the first step is to dig them up. They most often form a dense mat of rhizomes near the soil surface and are very shallow. Use a spade to dig down a few inches away from the rhizomes. Go all the way around the clump until you can simply lift the whole thing out of the ground. Leave those stringy roots attached. Wash off the rhizomes, separate all of them that are not attached to each other and inspect them for damage. If any of the rhizomes are soft or mushy, they should be cut off and discarded. A clean, sharp knife is essential to this process.

Look for smaller, healthy rhizomes that have at least one group of leaves attached. The rhizomes grow in sections about 3 to 6 inches long. They are separated by a narrow piece and this narrow spot is the best place to cut them apart.