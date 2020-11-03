IN THE YARD: For hydroponics, think outside the box (and soil)

Most of what I have read about these systems looks to be positive. Growers have produced anything from strawberries and lettuce to flowers. However, since there is no soil, root crops will not grow in this system. So no radishes, potatoes or carrots. But there are some advantages.

Since this is mostly a closed system, there will be very little need for pesticides. If the system is used indoors, there should be no need at all for fungicides or insecticides. Plant growth and vegetable production can be more closely regulated by the grower through the application of water and nutrients so yields are typically much higher that a standard organic garden outdoors.

Many growers testify that the quality of foods grown this way is generally better than traditional in-the-ground gardens. Most of the examples I have seen tend toward leafy vegetables such as lettuce and kale and most of the results I have read about are for these garden products.

Price can be a factor when choosing to garden by this method. A good quality tower garden will usually cost just over $500 on average. I tried to research this more extensively, and the best I can say at this time is to shop around. It seems possible to get into aeroponic gardening for less, but it was difficult to find examples I can refer to.