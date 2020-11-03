IN THE YARD: For hydroponics, think outside the box (and soil)

A reader asked for more information on this topic. Thanks to “TL” for providing some information on the tower garden.
There is yet another type of gardening that can be done indoors in the winter or outside in warmer weather. It does not take up a lot of space and should be fairly easy for someone with a good level of gardening knowledge and plant growth basics.
Hydroponics has been around for a long time now. If you go to Disney World and have a hamburger with lettuce and tomato, there is a good chance that the veggies were grown in Disney’s hydroponic greenhouses.
There are at least six different hydroponic methods in use today. The one thing they have in common is they use no soil for the plants’ roots. Nutrients, water and oxygen are delivered through a closely controlled environment where the roots live.
A somewhat newer process, called aeroponics, is one of these hydroponic methods. In short, the things the plants require to be taken up by their roots are delivered through a fine mist in a controlled chamber. In this system, the gardener is 100% responsible to make certain that the plants’ needs are met. This requires specialized structures to deliver the mist and to provide physical support for the plants.
One such structure I have seen is called a tower garden. This is a complete plant growing system that is fully self-contained. The gardener selects what plants to grow and then proceeds to manage a garden that is contained in a large tower. This system will work in a sunroom, on a patio or any place that has enough room to accommodate the structure. A grow light is available for low-light environments.
Most of what I have read about these systems looks to be positive. Growers have produced anything from strawberries and lettuce to flowers. However, since there is no soil, root crops will not grow in this system. So no radishes, potatoes or carrots. But there are some advantages.
Since this is mostly a closed system, there will be very little need for pesticides. If the system is used indoors, there should be no need at all for fungicides or insecticides. Plant growth and vegetable production can be more closely regulated by the grower through the application of water and nutrients so yields are typically much higher that a standard organic garden outdoors.
Many growers testify that the quality of foods grown this way is generally better than traditional in-the-ground gardens. Most of the examples I have seen tend toward leafy vegetables such as lettuce and kale and most of the results I have read about are for these garden products.
Price can be a factor when choosing to garden by this method. A good quality tower garden will usually cost just over $500 on average. I tried to research this more extensively, and the best I can say at this time is to shop around. It seems possible to get into aeroponic gardening for less, but it was difficult to find examples I can refer to.
Another drawback is the attention the garden may need. Rapidly growing plants use up nutrients faster and will also require that water is always present for the aeroponics system to function properly. The quality of water also can have an impact on the plants. For example, if lime scale is a problem in the water, the misters will need maintenance more often to keep them functioning properly. The pump that delivers the water and nutrients will need electricity. This can be a problem during an extended power outage.
But, for the most part, aeroponic garden can be fun and can be a great way to have some fresh produce all year long. This might not be for everyone, but the more adventurous gardeners should give this a try. I was thinking about it until I brought all of my tropical plants indoors for the winter; I don’t have any space left. Look online under aeroponic gardening for more information.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
