IN THE YARD: Getting a lawn into a proper diet is important to its health and growth

September through December is the best time to fertilize a cool-season lawn, research has shown.
Not sure if you have cool-season grass? The answer is simple. If it stays green all winter, then it is cool-season. If it turns brown in the fall, assuming it is healthy, it is a warm-season lawn.
This only applies to grass. Most perennial plants, like trees and shrubs, should not be fertilized from August until the end of October. Fertilize an azalea now and it may start growing instead of entering dormancy like it is supposed to in the fall. Summer annuals can be fed as long as they are growing.
Lawns can be fed in the spring but only with light applications. Too much nitrogen can lead to summer disease problems. Most cases of brown-patch disease happen when too much nitrogen was applied in March or April.
What should the lawn be fertilized with? For decades most people used the good old stand-by: 10-10-10. They figured if it was good enough for the farmers’ crops, it was good enough for their lawn. There are two problems with that. The fertilizers used by farmers are formulated to be applied to agricultural crops. They do not work as well in landscapes.
The other problem occurred in recent years. About five or so years ago most, if no all, states passed laws that said phosphorous cannot be used in lawn maintenance fertilizers unless there is a recent soil test that states it is needed. The middle 10 in 10-10-10 says that the fertilizer is 10% phosphorous by weight. Therefore, 10-10-10 will be illegal to use on lawns in most cases. You can still use it to establish a new lawn, but there are better products.
Speaking of soils tests, it’s a good idea to have one every three or four years. Controlling the correct soil chemistry is important to maintaining the health of any plant, including grass. The soil test also will state how much lime is needed. Most homeowners do not understand how important it is to apply a recommended amount of lime — only once every three or four years — to keep the soil acid level in a range where grass can be healthy.
Back to the type of fertilizer to use. There are two important things to look for when buying lawn fertilizer: is it intended for lawns, and what is the formulation. Fertilizers made for lawns will yield the best bang for the buck so-to-speak. For example, alfalfa has a lot of nutrients we humans need regularly. But if we eat raw alfalfa, we just might get sick. However, if the alfalfa is changed, like when it is eaten by a cow, and turned into meat, then we can receive the benefits in a more efficient way. It’s the same with lawn fertilizers. These products are made in such a way as to be easily absorbed and utilized by the grass.
The formulation is easy to determine, but some decisions may be required. There are three numbers on every bag of fertilizer. They state the percentage, by weight of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (potassium uses the chemical symbol “K”) or N-P-K for short. They are always shown in the same N-P-K order no matter who makes the product. If one of the elements is missing, that amount is shown as “0”. So, to be legal your fertilizer must show only a “0” as the middle number (no phosphorus). A very common fertilizer to use in the fall is 25-0-3. Now you know what those numbers mean. If you do not use a soil test you can try this one and follow the directions on the bag for the amount to apply. A 25 pound bag of 25-0-3 will have 25x25% or 6.25 pound of nitrogen. If you want to put down about ½ pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet — another common recommendation — this bag will cover 13,000 square feet. That is almost 1/3 of an acre, the size of many lots in the city.
If your soil test says you only need nitrogen and no phosphorus or potassium, then you can buy a bag of 34-0-0. A 25 pound bag will have 25x34% or 8.5 pounds of nitrogen. At ½ pound per 1,000 square feet it will cover 17,000 square feet.
If all this seems a little complicated just read it again and take time to digest it. Getting your lawn into a proper diet is important to its health and growth.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
