IN THE YARD: It's possible to grow oranges in Danville

I was in southern California staying with relatives last week.
One morning I wanted an orange with my breakfast. So, I stepped out the back door and picked one fresh, right off the tree. That was the first time I had ever done that. Few things in life compare to a fresh orange picked at its sweetest moment. I thought it would be wonderful if we could grow oranges and citrus trees in Danville (in addition to lime and lemon trees.)
On the flight back I remembered working with a group who had a greenhouse. They were growing citrus trees with pretty good success. So, when I got home, I started doing some research. Yes, it is possible to grow oranges in Danville. Here are some tips for anyone who wants to try something new.
The trees used in commerce orchards grow to a fairly large size. This allows the producers to maximize the tons of fruit produced on each acre of land. A hobby gardener has other choices. There are a number of dwarf citrus tree available online. I haven’t seen any for sale around here in recent memory. That doesn’t mean nobody sells them; it is just that I haven’t seen them.
If you want to grow one of these fruit trees at home find a dwarf tree that will not exceed 10 feet in height at maturity. One ad I got in the mail recently had orange and lemon trees that indicate a maximum height of 6 feet with a 3-foot spread. Perfect for the patio. The orange is a Calamondin variety and the lemon is a Meyer variety. These were two names that kept showing up as favorites when I was digging for information.
Remember that citrus trees are meant to grow in warmer climates like USDA plant hardiness zones 9 through 11. Since we are in zone 7 here, it is probably too cold for these trees to survive outside in the winter months. Therefore, you will need to make plans to bring them indoors every fall.
A large container is needed. Something about 12-inches tall and wide will suffice when starting new plants unless the root balls are large. The rule of thumb is to use a container that is 2 inches wider than the root ball of the tree. Repotting will be needed as the plants become larger until you reach a container size that is as big as you want to handle. Then you will need to root prune each spring to continue with the current container. For most people, a container 22-inches wide by 18-inches deep will be as large as they can handle. For larger containers, use a wheeled tray to move the plant. Also, the container will need good drainage holes. Too much water around the roots for too long can kill the plant. Drainage is very important.
A standard potting soil should work to fill the container. Pro-Mix received good reviews from other growers. Avoid bags of garden soil as they stay too wet. Avoid potting soils that already have fertilizer in them, as the growth of the plant may not be as successful according to some growers. The trees will need regular applications of fertilizer, periodically in the winter and more often in the summer. It was difficult to find reliable guidelines on this, so go by trial and error. Most everyone recommends using a fertilizer made for citrus trees, but many said a tomato or vegetable fertilizer will also work well. Use the granular stuff, and not the power you mix with water.
Citrus trees need a lot of sunlight and they need to be pollinated. Place the container outside when nighttime temperatures will stay above 45 degrees. Use a well-lit location that gets eight or more hours of sunlight a day. In the fall, when temps drop below 45 degrees at night, bring them in and place them in front of a south-facing window. You may need to move them around some until you find just the right spot.
The soil needs to be kept slightly moist, like a well-wrung wash cloth. In the winter, water two times a week. In the summer, when the tree is outside, you may need water every day if it does not rain.
It can take one to four years before you get any fruit, so be patient. If the leaves start yellowing and/or falling off the tree, it may need more sunlight or perhaps less water.
For those who are willing to try this, good luck. A lot more detailed information can be found on the internet, just pay close attention to the source (southern universities are a good place to look).
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to recommend a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
