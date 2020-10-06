IN THE YARD: Leaves are about to reach peak of colorful creations

That time of year is close at hand.
Soon we will be stepping around the lawn mowers to grab the rake to begin our annual chore of getting up the leaves that fall from the deciduous trees.
We aren’t done with grass cutting yet. Some of us will also continue that task into early November. As long s the grass is growing, it will need to be mowed. But those trees that have given us some cooling shade and grace our lawns with branches that wave in the breeze are starting to look a little different.
Near the equator there is a year-round growing season; there are no cold periods. Near the poles there is no growing season, as long as it’s too cold all year. In between these two regions the year is divided into a time when plants will grow and a time when they won’t. For people living in this region, the trees have always been a reliable sign that the time to grow has ended and colder weather is on its way.
You would think there is a specific term botanist have coined to label the leaf color change. The closest term I have found is senescence, a term for the collective process that leads to the aging and death of a plant or plant part, like a leaf. This term doesn’t refer strictly to leaves but it is the one most commonly used by botanists. The process itself is relatively straightforward and I will try to outline the steps here.
When the leaves first emerge in the spring, they are green. This is due to the chlorophyll the plant is producing in the foliage to capture sunlight to provide energy for the process of photosynthesis.
After the summer solstice occurs in June, the length of the days becomes shorter by a few minutes every day. Eventually the days become so short that the tree’s genetic codes tell it that winter is coming and it’s time to enter dormancy, sort of like going to sleep for the winter. One of the first thing that happens is the formation of a thin layer of scar tissue where the leaf attaches to the stem. This layer stops the flow of sap from the roots.
Without the sap providing water, oxygen and nutrients the leaf can no longer produce chlorophyll and photosynthesis stops. As the remaining chlorophyll is used up, the green color it provides fades away and reveals other colors present in the leaf. The different colors are provided by different chemicals in the leaves and these depend on the specific trees being observed. Eventually the scar tissue layer solidifies causing the leaves to fall and the gardeners to pick up their rakes.
So much for the science.
Those of us who live here look forward to this explosion of color every year and we enjoy the cool temperatures after the hot summer is gone. We know cold times are coming, but there is nothing wrong with living in the moment. People who move away almost always say how much they miss the fall foliage. People who live in the other regions often plan their vacations to visit our area in the fall so they can enjoy the fall colors.
The Blue Ridge Mountains are known worldwide for their October beauty and there is a billion-dollar travel industry that has grown from this relatively short time. I once sat next to a young person on a flight from Southern California to our part of the country. She had always lived in the Los Angeles area and was starting a new job in Virginia. She had never seen the leaves change color. She was looking forward to experiencing what she had only seen in pictures before.
Distance from the equator and elevation both determine when the leaves will reach their peak color. In New England, the peak of color can occur in late September (Green Mountains) through late October (Coastal areas). Locally, we are near the threshold of color. For example, along the Blue Ridge Parkway the usual time to peak is around the third Saturday in October, give or take a week. On White Oak Mountain, I have seen the most vibrant colors in the first week of November. I have been to Williamsburg the second week in November and enjoyed plenty of color.
The weather always plays a role in determining how bright the colors will be and when they will reach their peak. It is always a guess as to the best time to travel to see the colors. There is one online resource that attempts to provide current information on fall foliage color along the Blue Ridge Parkway: http://www.travelblueridgeparkway.com/fall-foliage/. The site gives weekly update on where to find fall colors. They report that some color is beginning to show at the higher elevations.
Take some time off from raking and mowing the lawn. Spend a day outdoors, keeping a safe distance from other people, and enjoy the colors of the fall while they last.
Enjoy your garden.
