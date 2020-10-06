IN THE YARD: Leaves are about to reach peak of colorful creations

When the leaves first emerge in the spring, they are green. This is due to the chlorophyll the plant is producing in the foliage to capture sunlight to provide energy for the process of photosynthesis.

After the summer solstice occurs in June, the length of the days becomes shorter by a few minutes every day. Eventually the days become so short that the tree’s genetic codes tell it that winter is coming and it’s time to enter dormancy, sort of like going to sleep for the winter. One of the first thing that happens is the formation of a thin layer of scar tissue where the leaf attaches to the stem. This layer stops the flow of sap from the roots.

Without the sap providing water, oxygen and nutrients the leaf can no longer produce chlorophyll and photosynthesis stops. As the remaining chlorophyll is used up, the green color it provides fades away and reveals other colors present in the leaf. The different colors are provided by different chemicals in the leaves and these depend on the specific trees being observed. Eventually the scar tissue layer solidifies causing the leaves to fall and the gardeners to pick up their rakes.

So much for the science.