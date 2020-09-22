IN THE YARD: New season always brings questions from gardeners

Tuesday was the last day of summer and the first day of fall.
This time of the year brings a few seasonal questions from gardeners. Here are some of the queries I have had so far.
Question: I planted elephant ear plants last spring. Will they come back next year? Do I need to do anything for them to bring them back next year?
Answer: Elephant ears are mostly considered to be tropical plants that are hardy only as far north as USDA Zone 9 (South Carolina lowlands). There are some species that are listed as hardy to Zone 8. Danville is in Zone 7, so winters are usually too cold for them here. Last winter was relatively mild and some gardeners reported their elephant ears came back and performed well this past summer, but these were mostly exceptions. I had one in a container in the summer of 2019. Last fall I cut back the foliage and left it in the soil over the winter and it did come back. For a normal winter with the usual cold temperatures, it is possible to save the bulb for next year by digging and storing it inside.
Around the time of the first frost — just before the frost is best, but just after might work as well — cut back the foliage. Dig up the bulb but do not wash it. Place it out of the sunlight for a few days to dry out. Then put it in an open container and cover it with dry potting soil or dry peat moss. Keep it in a cool location and do not let it freeze over the winter. Early next summer when daytime temperatures are getting over 70 degrees, replant the bulb in the garden or in a large container and it should give you another year of growth.
Question: I planted several woody shrubs last winter and spring. Should I continue to water them? For how long?
Answer: New plantings of trees and shrubs need a lot of water to get their root systems established. Once established, they will need very little irrigation to be healthy provided they are growing in the right place. Establishing a new root system can take two years for many of these plants. The first summer, they will need about an inch of water every week either from irrigation or rainfall. When the weather becomes very dry, it may be necessary to water them more often, maybe two or even three times a week. In the fall, the plants enter dormancy. This will reduce their need for water but not eliminate that need. Even though the plants are dormant above ground, the roots are still active as long as the soil temperature is in the 40 degree range or higher. It is best to continue the summertime watering routine through September. Starting in early October you can water less often, unless we are in a drought. When the leaves have fallen from the deciduous trees you can stop watering the new plants.
In the second growing season you will still need to water the plants but not as often. Watch them closely. If there has been little or no rain and the leaves start to droop, or if the soils seem excessively dry, start watering following the 1-inch per week schedule. Remember that drooping leaves can be a sign of a dry soil, but this symptom can also occur if there is too much water in the soil. If there is any doubt, dig down about 6 or 8 inches next to the plant to see if the soil is dry or wet.
Question: I put my tropical plants outdoors during the summer. When should I plan to bring them back inside?
Answer: Tropical plants require warm temperatures. As a general rule, they need for the air around them to remain at or above 50 degrees. Therefore, pay attention to the weather forecasts. When night time temperatures are predicted to drop below 50 degrees, the tropical plants should be brought indoors for the winter. It is bets to look at the longer-range forecast for about a week in advance. This way, you can plan ahead. Also, try to put the plants in an out-of-the way location for the first week or so. There is no telling what may be living in the foliage.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!