IN THE YARD: New season always brings questions from gardeners

Answer: New plantings of trees and shrubs need a lot of water to get their root systems established. Once established, they will need very little irrigation to be healthy provided they are growing in the right place. Establishing a new root system can take two years for many of these plants. The first summer, they will need about an inch of water every week either from irrigation or rainfall. When the weather becomes very dry, it may be necessary to water them more often, maybe two or even three times a week. In the fall, the plants enter dormancy. This will reduce their need for water but not eliminate that need. Even though the plants are dormant above ground, the roots are still active as long as the soil temperature is in the 40 degree range or higher. It is best to continue the summertime watering routine through September. Starting in early October you can water less often, unless we are in a drought. When the leaves have fallen from the deciduous trees you can stop watering the new plants.