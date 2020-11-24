IN THE YARD: Pumpkin pie at first Thanksgiving likely nothing as we know today

Pumpkin pie and sweet potato recipes are staples for Thanksgiving dinner tables in the Mid-Atlantic states.

It is interesting that both of these vegetables originated in Central and South America. Archaeological digs have found evidence of both being used for food as much as 9,000 years ago. One was in common use by the Americans who were already here before the Pilgrims landed, but the other wouldn’t show up until several decades later.

Sweet potatoes were first brought back to Portugal by Christopher Columbus. They quickly gained popularity on tables of wealthy and poor alike. They began to appear in England in the early 1600s but did not come back across the Atlantic until the 1700s. They had migrated to the Polynesian Islands in the Pacific about 1000 to 1200 A.D., but they were not being raised in North America until well after that first Thanksgiving. So sweet potatoes were not on the menu for that first event in the mid-1600s in Massachusetts.

Pumpkins, on the other hand, also originated in Central America and were a common agricultural crop among indigenous populations across most of North America. The locals taught the Pilgrims how to grow these yellow gourds and prepare them for the dinner table. There is some documentation that pumpkin pie was indeed on the menu for that first Thanksgiving.