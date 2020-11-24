IN THE YARD: Pumpkin pie at first Thanksgiving likely nothing as we know today

Pumpkin pie and sweet potato recipes are staples for Thanksgiving dinner tables in the Mid-Atlantic states.
It is interesting that both of these vegetables originated in Central and South America. Archaeological digs have found evidence of both being used for food as much as 9,000 years ago. One was in common use by the Americans who were already here before the Pilgrims landed, but the other wouldn’t show up until several decades later.
Sweet potatoes were first brought back to Portugal by Christopher Columbus. They quickly gained popularity on tables of wealthy and poor alike. They began to appear in England in the early 1600s but did not come back across the Atlantic until the 1700s. They had migrated to the Polynesian Islands in the Pacific about 1000 to 1200 A.D., but they were not being raised in North America until well after that first Thanksgiving. So sweet potatoes were not on the menu for that first event in the mid-1600s in Massachusetts.
Pumpkins, on the other hand, also originated in Central America and were a common agricultural crop among indigenous populations across most of North America. The locals taught the Pilgrims how to grow these yellow gourds and prepare them for the dinner table. There is some documentation that pumpkin pie was indeed on the menu for that first Thanksgiving.
The recipe for those original pumpkin pies has been lost to history. But there are some things we do know. The pumpkin pie recipes we use today didn’t start to show up until the early 1800s. The pilgrims had no ovens so they could not bake in a way we know it today. Wheat flour, if it was available at all, was in short supply and it is not likely that any was available for a pie crust. Sugar was almost certainly not available to the Pilgrims so they sweetened their foods with honey or fruit juices.
We do have some reliable information that the pumpkin pies referred to for that first Thanksgiving were prepared much differently than what we do today. The gourd was hollowed out, filled with something like milk, eggs and honey to form a custard-like concoction and baked by burying the whole thing in hot ashes.
There are some recipes that claim to be very similar to the original dessert. There is a lot of variety on this topic. I have found a couple recipes that may be similar to the original and present them here for anyone who wants to try.
- From bustle.com: Select a pumpkin that is 4 to 5 inches high and about 18 inches across (varieties of sugar pumpkin are well suited for this). Hollow it out and cover it loosely with a sheet of foil. Bake at 400 degrees until tender (about 2 hours for a 15 pound pumpkin). Remove any liquid from inside the pumpkin. Whisk together 1 cup brown sugar, 8 eggs, 1 ¼ teaspoon pumpkin spice, and 24 ounces evaporated milk and pour mix into the pumpkin. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Slice as you would a pie and enjoy.
- From soufflebombay.com: Select a pumpkin as above and clean it out. In a bowl; whisk together ¾ cup sugar, 3 eggs plus 4 egg yolks and ½ tablespoon vanilla extract or vanilla paste. Add 2 cups heavy cream, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, and a pinch of salt and whisk until fully combined. Pour mix into pumpkin, allowing about ¾ an inch of space at the top. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Loosely cover with foil. Do not allow the foil to contact the custard mixture. Lower oven temperature to 375 degrees and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for 30 minutes or until an inserted knife comes out clean. Turn off the oven and allow the pumpkin to sit there and cool for 1 hour. Place the pumpkin in the refrigerator or a very cold room overnight, at least 6 hours. Scoop out the custard and include some shavings from inside the pumpkin for flavor and serve in small dishes. Discard the remaining pumpkin shell.
I don’t know if I can find a pumpkin to try this on this year, but maybe next year I’ll give it a go.
Have a happy Thanksgiving and, as always, enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.
