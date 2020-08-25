IN THE YARD: That white coating on leaves is nothing to worry about in most instances

Many may have noticed a white powdery coating on your plants’ leaves.
This is something that often shows up around this time of year. It is a fungal infection that is given the generic name of powdery mildew.
At the present time, I have it on the foliage of my peonies and lilacs. A friend sent a picture of her crepe myrtle where it is only on the unopened flower buds, like little white balls mixed in with the red flowers. There are a large number of fungi that express themselves in this way. The end result is almost always the same, but it is nothing to worry about in most instances.
When we think of fungal infections on plants and when we think of mildew in general, we also think it is related to a lot of moisture. For most fungi that is the case, but not with powdery mildew. This infection needs warm temperatures and high humidity, but free water creates an environment where the fungus cannot develop. So, when go through a period where the temperature and humidity is high but there is little rainfall, we can expect to see some of this disease on our plants.
The list of susceptible plants is fairly long. Lilac, crepe myrtle, azalea, rose and dogwood are perhaps the most common. It will also infect oak, birch, maple, sycamore and currant. But it is also known to infect many other host plants, both woody and herbaceous perennials.
The fungi begin the growing season as very small spores that can be carried by the wind or moved as rainwater splashed during a storm. Once attached to a host, they begin to grow and develop. They are fed by small tubes that just slightly penetrate the outer leaf covering, so the fungus can draw on nutrients moving through the plants’ sap.
The plants will take on the recognizable appearance of being coated with gray to white powder. Powdery mildew is rarely fatal, but it can detract from the appearance of the plant. As the infection continues, it may cause leaves to brown and wither. Fruit and flowers may suffer as well since they are not receiving the full amount of nutrients they need to develop. In extreme cases the, whole plant can be defoliated but that is rare.
The disease is fairly easy to bring under control. Depending on the preferences of the gardener, control strategies can range from doing nothing to treating with a fungicide. For example, when my peonies turn white (almost every year it seems) I just ignore that. Since I cut my peonies back to the ground every year in September, there is no real damage and the plants return and flower nicely every spring. I used to treat the lilacs with a fungicide but decided it wasn’t worth it, so I just make sure I rake up all the infected leaves every year (I rake the lawn anyway) and dispose of those leaves, so the fungi will not be able to re-infect the plants next year. Sometimes that works and sometimes it doesn’t. It really depends on the weather. When I was growing roses, I was more aggressive in treating the fungi since the roses were more important to me.
There are some cultural practices that can avoid the disease or at least alleviate the symptomatic “dusting.” When selecting new plants for the landscape, look for those that have been bred with resistance to the disease, there aren’t many but they may be found through diligence. Open the spacing between plants and prune them to increase airflow through the foliage. Improved airflow will reduce humidity in the immediate vicinity of the plant. Keeping the plants healthy through good management of irrigation and plant food applications will help as will making certain the plant is in the correct location based on its growth requirements related to sunlight and soil acidity. In cases where the plant is very important or its appearance is very important, fungicides — either organic or synthetic — may be used.
Treatment with a fungicide that has myclobutanil as its active ingredient is effective. Sulfur application in the spring and fall will also work. Oils, such as Neem oil, will work but you should never use these when the temperature is expected to rise above 85 degrees. Oils will burn the foliage on hot days.
Good sanitation always helps. Remove the leaves when they fall. Remove dead plant parts when they are found. Roses should be cut back in the winter and any potentially infected material should be disposed of well away from the shrubs.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
