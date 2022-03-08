IN THE YARD: Tiny creatures pose serious risk to plants

Most have probably seen them but did not know what they were. They do not look like living creatures but mostly appear as a strange looking growth on plants stems and/or leaves.

These creatures are, in fact, insects. They are in a fairly large group of insects known as scales. There are many different species of scales and they all present a different appearance.

Some are very small with hard bodies and others are comparatively larger with soft bodies. Look at the pictures and see if you can find anything that makes them look like insects. Give up? Yeah, there isn’t much to go on.

The outer covering of scales helps to mask who they really are. If they don’t look like bugs, then birds will not eat them and gardeners will not see them as a threat. Make no mistake, scales pose a serious threat to the health of plants. By the way, this is not a new pest for us. Scales have been around throughout much of our local history, and they are a part of the environment we live in.

Everything a scale needs to survive is under that outer coating. Yes, there are six legs under there, but the scale only uses them once in its lifetime and even then for just a few minutes to a couple of hours. All of the parts the scale needs to reproduce are under that covering, and all of these insets have both male and female parts. There is a mouth in the shape of a feeding tube the scale uses to tap into the plants’ sap for its nourishment. This is what is known as a sucking insect because it feeds by sucking the sap out of the plant. When there are enough of them on a single plant, that plant will wilt and may eventually die.

Young scales will crawl to a spot on the plant that seems attractive to them. They will insert the feeding tube and spend the rest of their lives in that exact spot. When they are ready, the scales will mate with themselves. They are permanently attached, so they cannot go off in search of a mate.

After they finish mating, they will lay eggs. The eggs will be under that outer covering and well-protected from birds, gardeners, garden sprays or anything else that might harm them. After the eggs hatch, the young will crawl out, find a nearby location on the same plant, attach their feeding tube and there they will stay.

The only time the scales are really vulnerable to gardeners’ control attempts is during the crawler stage when the young are looking for a place to attach. Entomologists have studied this difficult garden pest for decades. One thing they have learned is the crawler stage in the scale life cycle is not random; it occurs during a very specific time frame. The crawler phase occurs at different times for different species and there may be two times it happens during the year, but it is regular enough to predict. This gives us a small window of opportunity to control the insect.

For example: Euonymus scale produces a generation of crawlers between May 5 and June 10 every year. Virginia Tech recommends treating the plants to control this scale between May 10 and May 20. There is a second generation of these scales that appears between July 1 and July 25. Tech recommends applying a second treatment between July 5 and July 15.

There are a few insecticides available that will control many scale infestations on the plants. Timing is very critical to be successful. It is also very important to identify exactly which scale you are dealing with, so you will be able to learn the most effective treatment strategies.

Not all solutions involve pesticides. There are some scales that can be controlled by a couple applications of horticultural oil in the spring or fall. The oil will coat the insect and smother it. If there is only one branch infested, or maybe just a few branches, it may be best to prune out the problem and dispose of the insect infested branch, but not on your compost pile.

Scales have been around for a long time. Researchers are constantly looking for effective methods to control their population with minimal impact on the environment.

Enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.