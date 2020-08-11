IN THE YARD: Variety of plants can keep supply of fresh garden produce coming to tables into October or later

For many, the summer garden is beginning to lose its usefulness.
Many of the plants have stopped producing fruit and may have already been removed.
Some gardeners planted a second crop in late June or early July, and those gardens may still be producing well at this time, or soon will be. There are some plants that are still giving fruit, such as indeterminate tomatoes, pumpkins planted after the end of May and some other varieties.
For those who are really into gardening, we are at or near time to plant the players in our fall vegetable gardens. There are several plants we can choose from to keep the supply of fresh garden produce coming to our tables into October or even later.
If you want to experiment, try planting potatoes. It can be difficult to find seed potatoes at this time of year. Perhaps you have some baking potatoes in a storage bin that is not refrigerated. Perhaps these have started to show some sprouts from the eyes. You can try cutting them into sections where each piece has two or three eyes. Plant these about 4 to 6 inches deep with the eyes looking up. With any luck they will start to take root and grow.
Once the above ground sprouts are more than 6 inches tall, keep piling small amounts of soil around the base of the plants, a process call “hilling.” The hilling will prevent new potatoes from pushing up the soil. You want to keep potatoes underground to prevent the skins from becoming green and tough. Potatoes will grow in cool weather as long as the soil temperature is above 50 degrees and there are at least eight hours of sunlight each day. Keep them watered but not too wet, and by late October you can dig up some new potatoes. They may not be as large as the ones you would have planted last March or April, but they will be full of flavor.
There are some cold weather crops that will grow well in the fall. These are often referred to as cole crops. Almost all of us are familiar with the greens or salads grown in this area. Turnips are the most popular, but mustard and collards are also extensively planted. These are grown mostly for their green tops. They should be grown from seed and it will take a fairly large area to feed a family. A grocery bag full of these greens will cook down to a side dish in a meal for four people. The seeds are very small, so plant shallow — about a ¼ inch deep. If seeds are planted too deep, they will not be able to get their leaves above the soil in time to support their early growth. An early frost is not usually a problem. Cole plants can stand that, and some gardeners say it helps to concentrate the flavor of the leaves.
Chard is a colorful and tasty fall crop. This can be planted with seeds. Again, an early frost is not likely to damage this plant. For those who have not grown chard, it is just like growing salad greens. When it is about 6 to 8 inches tall, cut it from the roots and prepare it as you would turnip greens or, as most people do, enjoy it raw in a garden salad. By cutting it just above the roots, it may produce another crop.
Radishes can be planted almost any time during the growing season. They are very fast growers, usually going from seed to harvest in about four to six weeks. This means there is plenty of time to grow a patch of these. Plant a few every week for the next four weeks, and then you can dig some up every week into October.
Lettuce, spinach, beets and carrots can be planted now. Plant seeds directly into the garden. These are small seeds, so plant shallow. These also can handle some light frosts up until the soil freezes.
You will need to pay some attention to managing the garden at this time of year. A light application of fertilizer at or before planting will help the plants grow. Apply some lime if the soil pH is less than 6.2. Keep the weeds out by regular pulling. Irrigate as needed to keep the soil evenly moist, but not wet. Check the soil moisture by inserting your index finger as far into the soil as you can. The soil should be at least as damp as a wrung-out dish rag. If your finger comes out dry, you will need to irrigate as soon as possible.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
