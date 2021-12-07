IN THE YARD: Warmer temperatures, strong winds no help with prolonged dry spell

As I am writing this, the U.S. Drought Monitor map shows Danville on the line between moderate and severe drought.

The last time I had any measurable rain at my house was on Oct. 5 or thereabouts.

I sowed a lot of new grass seed on Oct. 4. It came up, but is barely hanging on. I get my water from a well, so I cannot irrigate unless I want to pump the well dry.

I hope everyone who planted trees, shrubs and flowers before now has been watering the plants at least enough to keep them alive. They may look dormant above the soil, but their roots are still active in the warm soils and need moisture to support their life functions.

The higher-than-normal temperatures and strong winds have not helped a bit. November is usually a wet month, but we are way behind on the precipitation totals for the year. We can only hope the forecast for upcoming rain holds true. A little rain will not do much good. It will be soaked up by the soil and maybe the plants’ roots will benefit in small part, but we need a prolonged period of rain to get our soil moisture back to normal. Heavy downpours on our hard-baked soils will mostly run off so, it would be better if we could get a few days of a slow soaking rain.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}