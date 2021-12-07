IN THE YARD: Warmer temperatures, strong winds no help with prolonged dry spell

As I am writing this, the U.S. Drought Monitor map shows Danville on the line between moderate and severe drought.
The last time I had any measurable rain at my house was on Oct. 5 or thereabouts.
I sowed a lot of new grass seed on Oct. 4. It came up, but is barely hanging on. I get my water from a well, so I cannot irrigate unless I want to pump the well dry.
I hope everyone who planted trees, shrubs and flowers before now has been watering the plants at least enough to keep them alive. They may look dormant above the soil, but their roots are still active in the warm soils and need moisture to support their life functions.
The higher-than-normal temperatures and strong winds have not helped a bit. November is usually a wet month, but we are way behind on the precipitation totals for the year. We can only hope the forecast for upcoming rain holds true. A little rain will not do much good. It will be soaked up by the soil and maybe the plants’ roots will benefit in small part, but we need a prolonged period of rain to get our soil moisture back to normal. Heavy downpours on our hard-baked soils will mostly run off so, it would be better if we could get a few days of a slow soaking rain.
The dry and hard soils have probably kept many of us from doing much planting. Those who can irrigate are OK — except for the added cost to their water bills — and have been able to stay caught up. This time of the year is normally too cold to do much outdoors, but the forecast still shows relatively mild temperatures through Dec. 12, at least. So, if we get some rain, we can get to work.
In my own case, I spread lime on my lawn more than a month ago and it is still just lying there. I need to make one more application to bring the soil pH up to the recommended value as shown in the soils test. But the lime that is already there needs to go into the soil and have 30 to 90 days to start working. I plan to wait until we have had at least 6 inches of rain before I spread any additional lime. I have not applied any fertilizer this fall because it would not have been moved into the soil. I hope we get at least a couple inches of rain by New Year’s Day so I can complete this task. If I need to wait until spring to fertilize my lawn, I will probably cut the total amount in half to reduce the chance of getting brown patch disease.
If we get at least an inch of rain, the soils should loosen up a bit. This will allow me to plant the spring flowering bulbs I have been holding onto. I don’t see much need in planting these bulbs in hot, dry soils that will require a jack-hammer to dig the holes. All told, I have about five dozen bulbs to put in when soil conditions improve. The soil excavation for planting bulbs needs to be deep enough so it is twice the width of the bulbs. That can be difficult in the present droughty conditions. Either the soil is very hard or it may turn to dust when it is broken up. It wouldn’t be too bad for the crocus bulbs, but the tulips and daffodils will take some work.
At least cleaning out the vegetable and summer flower gardens is not too difficult. If your soil has been amended with compost or other organic matter, the particles will not bind together as happens in heavy clay soils. For the most part, you should have been able to simply pull up the whole plant and add it, roots and all, to the compost pile. Don’t worry that a lot of the garden soil is still attached to the roots since it will eventually be added back into the garden at some future date. Of course, with the drought, the compost probably is not breaking down very fast, so some extra patience will be needed until the rains return. The microbes in the compost need water to supply what they need to consume the plant matter.
Hopefully, the rains will start falling in the near future and we will not be faced with a dry winter. That would make life difficult for us gardeners in the spring.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.