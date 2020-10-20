IN THE YARD: Why garden? When calculating costs, even a $7 tomato tastes better than one bought from supermarket

A friend recently mentioned to me that having a garden is not a logical thing to do.

He asked if I really saved any money by growing my own vegetables. My first response was that he didn’t understand, but when I thought it through, it seems he did have a point.

I don’t have a very large garden. My vegetables are grown in two raised-bed planters. I had to do that because my soil is too rocky to till. So there is the cost of the materials for the raised beds.

Then there is the cost for the soil mixture I use in the beds. Since the soils deplete over time, I replace about half of the soil every year. That’s another cost.

Then there are the plants themselves. Money can be saved by by starting from seed, indoors, in a container with bought soil made for starting the plants. However, some of plants I use are seedlings I buy.

Then there are the fertilizers. I add some granular fertilizer to the soil when I plant and then, once blooming starts, I use a water-soluble plant food about every two weeks to get better fruit. I try to manage my garden to keep pest problems away, but occasionally I will need to use a little insecticide. This year was a bad year for powdery mildew on the cucumbers, so I had to treat often with a fungicide. The pesticides also add to the expense.