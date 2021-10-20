IN THE YARD: Why rake leaves? Fire safety, maintaining a healthy lawn and keeping the grounds attractive

But I live in a forested area above a steep slope and fire is a concern. I know the best way to protect my home from a wildfire is to maintain a wide strip on non-burnable area around it. In my case, that is green grass. I have met people who look forward to getting out in the cooler weather to rake leaves and I confess that it is more pleasant than mowing all that lawn. But it is, like mowing, a task that never seems to be completed.

Another good reason has to do with the grass. Grass is a plant. It must engage in a process called photosynthesis in order to survive. In order to have what it needs to power the photosynthesis process, the grass must have sunlight. Some plants require more sunlight than others. Grass is a sun-loving plant that needs a minimum of six hours of clear sunlight every day.

You can try an experiment if you want to. Lay a piece of plywood on your lawn. Leave it undisturbed for two or three months. Now pick up the plywood and look underneath. Yeah, that is what is happening under the leaves. Now you know why there is no grass growing in a fully stocked forest. There’s too much shade and the ground stays covered with leaves. There are plants that are adapted to grow under those conditions, but grass is not one of them.