IN THE YARD: Why rake leaves? Fire safety, maintaining a healthy lawn and keeping the grounds attractive

Last week, I was sitting on a porch attached to a log cabin in the Smoky Mountains.
As I was watching the stream running through the backyard and drinking a cup of coffee, I started thinking about what occurred there just a few years ago. Huge forest fires ran over the mountains burning timber, and destroying hundreds of cabins and permanent homes throughout the area. Much of the damage is still visible today. Hundreds of acres of dead trees stand like silent sentinels over lush green undergrowth as Mother Nature reclaims her lands and grows new forests. For the most part, the cabins and homes that burned have been replaced and many, many more have been added. You would think they would have learned.
As I looked around, I noticed there was a pretty thick accumulation of leaves on the ground. It looks as though nobody has raked them this year. And it doesn’t look like the leaves were raked last year or the year before, either. So, you can add a thick layer of dry leaves with a steep slope (heat rises and fires burn faster moving up a hill) and the recipe for disaster has been repeated. Steep slopes and “natural looking” landscapes covered with leaves made the fires a few years ago impossible to stop.
Fire safety is one very good reason for raking up those leaves in the fall along with two other ones. There are probably more but I will just stick to the obvious. I will admit: I do not like raking leaves every fall. I work hard repeatedly for several weeks, take a long break, then do it all over again the next fall.
But I live in a forested area above a steep slope and fire is a concern. I know the best way to protect my home from a wildfire is to maintain a wide strip on non-burnable area around it. In my case, that is green grass. I have met people who look forward to getting out in the cooler weather to rake leaves and I confess that it is more pleasant than mowing all that lawn. But it is, like mowing, a task that never seems to be completed.
Another good reason has to do with the grass. Grass is a plant. It must engage in a process called photosynthesis in order to survive. In order to have what it needs to power the photosynthesis process, the grass must have sunlight. Some plants require more sunlight than others. Grass is a sun-loving plant that needs a minimum of six hours of clear sunlight every day.
You can try an experiment if you want to. Lay a piece of plywood on your lawn. Leave it undisturbed for two or three months. Now pick up the plywood and look underneath. Yeah, that is what is happening under the leaves. Now you know why there is no grass growing in a fully stocked forest. There’s too much shade and the ground stays covered with leaves. There are plants that are adapted to grow under those conditions, but grass is not one of them.
A 1-inch-thick layer of leaves will completely block out the sunlight. It will also absorb most of the rainwater that falls. That layer will do a pretty good job of trapping moisture in the soil underneath — moisture that can contribute to fungal infections of the grasses.
Finally, and this is purely subject to people’s preferences, raked lawns are more attractive. A nice, healthy, thick green lawn is a thing of beauty. Yes, I hear those of you who prefer the “natural” look, but this is my preference. A well-maintained lawn looks great and adds to the property values. The green grass can be used to “present” or show off other landscape features such as flowering shrubs and flower beds if things are tastefully arranged. The greenest lawns are usually the envy of most neighborhoods so they are often a point of pride for the owners.
There are three good reasons for raking leaves in the fall. Fire safety, maintaining a healthy lawn and keeping the grounds attractive. As more people build their homes in wooded areas the first two reasons will gain increased importance. The third one is for bragging rights.
Enjoy your garden.
Also, as a note of interest. Historically, we usually experience our first killing frost just about now. That does not look like it will happen. It may be delayed a few weeks as it was last year. I guess we will add another month onto the growing season. But do watch the nighttime temperatures. If you haven’t brought your tropical plants indoors yet, you might want to think about that. Most tropical plant experts say to avoid exposure to temperatures less than 50 degrees.
