Happy spring!

After a brief delay in writing columns, I’m back and hope to continue on the tradition that was started many years ago.

I’m sure many of you heard about Stuart Sutphin’s passing. He will never be forgotten as the kind person that he was. Stuart took some time when I first started my position to sit down with me and discuss the many aspects of the job. What I thought was going to be a one or one and half hour conversation turned into almost four hours!

He loved to talk about horticulture and at one point in his life was a certified arborist. In honor of his memory, I’d like to spend this month’s column writing about a tree that I’m passionate about; passionate about removing from our landscape!

The Bradford pear tree was a widely popular tree for landscaping companies starting back in the 1960s and was initially introduced by the United States Department of Agriculture. The actual species of the tree is Pyrus calleryana.

Bradford is a specific cultivar that was selected for its showy flowers, growing habit and size. Bradford pears are typically propagated by cloning and grafted onto rootstocks that are selected for drought resistance, disease resistance and other traits.

The trees were well-liked because they were inexpensive, can survive in poor soils and grew quickly. They grow to a medium size and produce beautiful white flowers that look like little clouds in the landscape. The fall color is dazzling as well — deep reds that stick around late into the fall. USDA and plant experts at the time also believed that the trees were a sterile hybrid — or unable to self-pollinate. Later, we discovered that was not the case.

So, what is wrong with planting Bradford pears? The first big problem with these trees is the overall structure. The tree produces large limbs that all originate close to the same location on the truck. This type of structure ensures the limbs are weak and susceptible to breakage, especially when we have high winds, snow or ice. Typically, the trees are planted near homes or driveways and can cause damage to houses or vehicles when breaking.

The second problem with Bradford pear trees is the smell. While the flowers do look nice in the very early parts of spring, they smell horrible. Many people liken them to smelling like rotting fish. If you’ve ever caught a whiff of one of these trees when they’re blooming, you’ll know what I mean.

The third major problem, they are invasive. This means the trees are originally from China and Vietnam, not the United States or even Virginia. Remember when I mentioned that we thought these trees were sterile and unable to reproduce? After we started planting them all over the place, we quickly realized that they were able to be cross-pollinated by bees. So, while the trees were unable to self-pollinate, they can reproduce with some other varieties of pears. This happened all over Danville. Earlier this spring when driving around the city, you may have noticed the abundance of white flowers everywhere. They were in forested areas, lawns and along the roadways.

When bees cross-pollinate the trees, they produce a small fruit that is inedible for humans. Birds will feed on them and when they poop out the seeds while flying we get callery pear trees all over our landscapes. The seeds that are produced are not true to the original Bradford pear. They are a wild type variety that has undesirable characteristics.

These seeds will produce new trees that grow huge thorns and in large numbers. These thorns make it difficult to remove the trees as they have even been known to pop tires. Another big problem with the callery pear trees is that they flower and produce leaves very quickly in the spring. This doesn’t seem like a bad thing until we realize that they are responsible for a lack of biodiversity.

The callery pears grow quickly and leaf out so early that they tend to shade out and out compete most of the other plants and native plants that grow in the region. It’s not uncommon to see large patches of only callery pear along the roadsides. Farmers have found patches of the trees growing in fallow fields and removal is extremely difficult once the trees are established. Cutting the trunk back at ground level will not kill the tree, it will still grow from the roots. Herbicides are needed to fully remove the trees from the landscape.

Dr. Eric Wiseman is Virginia Tech’s urban forest and arboriculture specialist. He recommends planting native trees and removing the Bradford pears whenever possible. He also listed some native trees that would make good alternatives to the pears. Native trees are adapted to our environment and typically have greater defenses against pests and diseases. They can also help attract beneficial insects and animals. Here are just a few examples of native replacement trees:

Flowering dogwood, Cornus florida

Serviceberry, Amelanchier spp.

Green hawthorn, Crataegus viridis

Chokecherry, Prunus virginiana

White fringe tree, Chionanthus virginicus.