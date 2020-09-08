IN THE YARD: With growing season over, now is the time to make garden more productive next year

The summer growing season is coming to an end.
We can normally expect our first frost in about six weeks or so, but some gardens have already “played out” and are just sitting dormant because the gardener does not see any need to put time into a project that will not yield any more fruit.
Many summer gardens have already been taken over by weeds and may already support a population of insects and other creatures. But there are some things the smart gardener will do now to make the garden more productive next year and to make certain the garden tools will be ready in the spring when they are needed again.
I should note here that our first good frost usually occurs around Oct. 19, give or take a few days. The third weekend in October has been a reliable time to expect that event. However, our weather patterns have not been following their usual flow for the past couple years. Last year, the frost came much later than we normally expect it. I am not sure what will happen this fall, but for planning purposes I will stick to Oct. 19.
Those weeds covering the garden are both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, they are preventing soil erosion. In the spring they can be tilled into the soil to add organic material to improve fertility and soil structure. On the other hand, they are using up nutrients that the vegetables or flowers left behind, and they are dropping seeds to cause weed problems next year. The best thing to do now is to till the garden. Then cover it with a thin layer of mulch to hold the soil in place. A few weeds may start to grow, but there will not be very many and they will usually stop growing when the frost hits next month.
When cleaning up the garden be sure to take everything out, and put the dead plant materials in the compost pile or otherwise dispose of them. Leaving dead plants and especially dead fruit in the garden provides a place for various insects and plant diseases to spend the winter. These pests will be in place and ready to go to work on your garden next year. It is better to just remove all the stuff to reduce the opportunity for pests to invade the garden next year.
Fruit trees can use some attention at this time as well. Do not prune the trees just yet; it is much too early. For most fruit trees it is better to prune around the beginning of March or even in late February. Take some time to look at the branches. There are probably some dead and dried up fruits hanging on the branches that were never picked for some reason. Those dead fruits are referred to as “mummies” and they will hold diseases until next year, so they should be removed. This is especially true for peach trees that suffered from brown rot this past summer. It is important to rake up all the leaves and other plant debris under the trees as well for the same reasons.
The tools have finished their work for this year and it is easy to just hang them in the tool shed — toss into the shed is perhaps more likely — and not worry about them until next year. You might want to think about what you paid for those tools and what it will cost to replace them. It does not take very long to prepare them for storage and then store them properly so they will be ready to use right from the start next spring.
Most are simple hand tools designed for digging or cutting. They more than likely have a lot of soil stuck to the working parts or their cutting edges may be dull and rusty. Remember that soil is where plants take root and grow, but dirt refers to something that needs to be washed off. In this case, the soil is dirt. Use a wire brush to clean off as much of the dirt as possible. Then finish cleaning with clean water. Once the tool is clean and dry, coat all metal surfaces with a thin layer of oil to prevent rust. There are some spray-on lubricants and rust inhibitors that work well for this purpose. Tools with cutting edges should also be cleaned and then sharpened and stored with a thin coat of oil.
Organize and place or hang the tools in a secure storage place for the winter. This can be a tool shed, garage, basement or whatever. It is important to keep these tools out of the weather to prevent rust on the metal parts. While you are at it, organize any pesticides, fertilizers or other such products so that they are clearly labeled as to the contents and make certain the containers are in good condition. It would be a great idea to make sure these tools and chemicals are not in a place where children can have access to them.
Also, inspect the tools for any repairs that may be needed. This is something that can be done during the winter when there is little to do in the garden.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
