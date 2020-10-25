In virtual homecoming, Averett presents honors

Edmunds, in addition to his role in the Virginia General Assembly, is a farmer and businessman in Southside Virginia.

“He recently introduced legislation to allow us the opportunity to vote on amending our sales tax to help offset some of the cost of capital improvements to our public education buildings. This was no small feat considering the Dillon Rule and the anti-tax mentality at the time in Richmond,” wrote J. Brandon Scearce.

Kirk Bidgood is the Fugate-Davis Women’s Leadership Award recipient. The Fugate-Davis award was created to honor Averett’s tradition of encouraging and developing women leaders dating back to 160 years ago.

Bidgood, a trustee on Averett’s Board of Trustees, is recognized for her leadership efforts throughout the Danville region. She has been on the boards of or leading several local nonprofits over the years.

The Recent Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient is Christopher Walton.

Former classmate and friend of Walton, Jada Little, described Walton’s tenacity and work ethic as completely unmatched.