To coincide with Dr. Seuss’s birthday and National Read Across America Day, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and partners are hosting Family Literacy Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Designed for students in grades K-six, the free event will feature book giveaways, games and activities, door prizes and snacks.

“This Family Literacy Night is a great opportunity for IALR and our partners to serve and host students and families in our region,” said Dana Silicki, program manager for advanced learning at the Institute. “We are extremely excited to promote literacy and provide quality books and a memorable experience to all who attend.”

The event will feature:

29 stations where students can complete a hands-on activity based on a book;

300 book giveaways to attendees;

photos with Dollar and Scotter, the mascots from URW Community FCU and Danville Otterbots; and

storytime from Rachel Timm of the Pittsylvania County Public Library.

This free event will take place at 150 Slayton Ave. in Danville. It's hosted by the Institute, Dan River Year AmeriCorps, The Literacy Lab, REACH AmeriCorps and Joy of Reading.

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research serves Virginia as a regional catalyst for economic transformation with applied research, advanced learning, advanced manufacturing, conference center services and economic development efforts. The footprint focuses within Southern Virginia, including the counties of Patrick, Henry, Franklin, Pittsylvania, Halifax and Mecklenburg along with the cities of Martinsville and Danville.

For more information, visit www.ialr.org.