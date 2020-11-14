Institute's Decorating the Trees for a Cause program goes virtual

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research will host its 11th annual Decorating the Trees for a Cause program as a virtual event this year.
Businesses and organizations are invited to submit one photo of a decorated tree along with a charity of choice. All photos will be posted online for a virtual viewing and voting experience, and the charity of the tree with the most votes will receive a $2,000 donation check.
Usually, dozens of trees are decorated at the Institute, and the public is invited to stop by and vote for a favorite, but COVID-19 derailed the tradition this year.
“Although this has been a year of challenges, we are excited to continue this popular event in a new way that effectively engages the community while helping a local charity,” said Ellen Bass, sales and marketing manager for the Institute Conference Center. “We invite any business or organization to participate and join in this holiday tradition; this year, participants will benefit from our social media campaign and potentially reach new and wider audiences while continuing their role as a community-minded partner.”
To participate, businesses and organizations should complete the online form at bit.ly/decorating-trees and attach a photo of a decorated tree. All submissions are due by Wednesday. The photos will be available to the public for voting at the Institute’ Facebook page from 9 a.m. Nov. 30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 18.
The winner of the online voting competition will be announced at 4:30 p.m., Dec. 18.
For more information or questions, contact decoratingtrees@ialr.org or 434-766-6743.
Last year’s Decorating the Trees for a Cause program featured 44 trees. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s tree received the most votes, benefiting the United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County. Foster Insurance’s tree received the second most votes, benefiting God’s Pit Crew.
Since the program’s beginning in 2010, more than $117,000 has been raised for charitable causes.
