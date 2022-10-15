International travel is easy with Danville Concert Association's upcoming season

Do you think travel has become a hassle because of all the COVID-19 restrictions and security precautions? Well, "Stop! In the Name of Love" (apologies to The Supremes) because it just isn’t true.

All you need to travel around the world is a Performance Passport from the Danville Concert Association. For 69 seasons, the DCA has brought music, dance and song from hundreds of international groups to Danville, and they are doing it again beginning Nov. 7.

“No need to board a plane. We are bringing Detroit, Ireland, Budapest and India to Danville!” exclaims Courtney Dodson, DCA co-president, with excitement in her voice. “This season of concerts will be a lively and unique mix that should appeal to a broad and diverse audience across multiple generations,” she quickly adds.

First stop on the worldwide tour is Motown. Forever Motown opens the four-concert season with upbeat, pop-influenced rhythm and blues music associated with Detroit. Guaranteed to have the audience singing and dancing in the aisles, these professional vocalists and musicians from Los Angeles will perform nearly 30 non-stop hits during their 90-minute production.

Connie Fletcher, DCA co-president, reflects on the 1960s and 1970s when Motown music dominated the Billboard charts.

“I can reminisce with Forever Motown and later in the season [March 24] experience new and different dances, sounds and movements in Taj Express, The Bollywood Jukebox,” she says.

Bollywood is the Hollywood of India where the film industry is located and this musical revolves around a young composer’s foray into the Bollywood film industry. Concert goers will hear a mix of traditional, classic, modern, disco and retro music while watching an exotic, unique company of dancers.

The DCA trip around the world stops in Ireland on Dec. 8, when Christmas with the Celts performs a combination of ancient Irish Christmas carols, lively Irish dance and contemporary songs with Irish instrumentation. Cedric Hairston, DCA vice president, program committee member and supervisor for Title I/instructional programs for Pittsylvania County Schools, is excited about local children participating in this performance.

“A fifth-grade group from GLH Johnson School will be singing under the direction of music specialist, Carl Scales," he said. "They will sing John Lennon’s Happy Christmas!” he adds.

“It's very important to the DCA that young people in our region attend, see, and hear what the world has to offer," Hairston said. "For some of our talented youth, these performances may be the catalyst they need to reach for the stars.”

The first concert of 2023 on Jan. 20 features classical music, a hallmark of the DCA. Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra, one of Hungary’s leading orchestras, will not disappoint.

When the 100 musicians strike the first note, the sounds of old masterpieces and contemporary pieces will fill the auditorium along with the music of piano soloist, Zoltan Fejervari.

“How can I not be excited to see the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra," Charles Crumpler, DCA co-treasurer and native of Nashville, asked.

"We are talking about performers from Central Europe playing the bedrock of classical pieces that have originated from their area," he continued. "This would be like living in Hungary and having a country music act from Nashville play before you. The musical training and talent of this symphony orchestra is at a higher level than most have ever experienced. For this world-famous group of musicians to be in our city makes it a must-see performance. I really cannot wait to see and hear such true craftsmanship on stage.”

Mira Becher, chair of the program committee and a DCA Hall of Fame member, is one of the longest serving member of the board and has been booking its concerts for 16 years.

She speaks with authority that comes from experience and sums it up succinctly by saying, “This is one of the most exciting seasons the DCA has ever had.”