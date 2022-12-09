 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' continues through Sunday in Danville

Smokestack Theatre Company returns with the annual holiday tradition 'It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play'

Smokestack Theatre Company's “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday.

Now in the fourth year of the new holiday tradition, it's being performed for the first time at Smokestack's new home in Danville's River District at 319 Lynn St.

Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and the final performance is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Smokestack Theatre Company

Performers for Smokestack Theatre Company rehearse a scene for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," which runs through Sunday in Danville.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and thesmokestack.org/main-stage. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under, and $12 for groups of 10 and more.

There's also a private condensed performance at 2 p.m. Saturday for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

"This performance is presented with additional care to be sensory friendly and provide a comfortable space for people with special needs and their families or caregivers. We believe that theatre is for everyone," a news release stated. "This show allows those who would normally be uncomfortable seeing a play the chance to come with their loved ones and experience theater."

This particular performance is free, but those interested in attending should email info@thesmokestack.org for reservations.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” is performed as a 1940s radio show.

It features an ensemble cast of local talent that bring a few dozen characters to the stage, as well as a foley artist creating sound effects, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve, according to the release.

There's a 15-minute intermission. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtimes.

Smokestack Theatre says the show is suitable for all ages.

