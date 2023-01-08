J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust awards $1.13 million in scholarships in 2022

The Board of Trustees of the J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust — a trust, announced in October 2007 and formed through the generosity of James T. Emerson — recently announced that during 2022 $1.13 million was awarded to students in scholarships and $1.05 million was awarded to tax exempt organizations in charitable grants.

The trust offered scholarship opportunities to students who resided in Caswell, Halifax, Henry, Pittsylvania and Rockingham counties. Charitable grants were awarded for the benefit of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents. Since the trust’s formation in October 2007 a total of $29.98 million has been awarded; $14.87 million in scholarships and $15.11 million in charitable grants.

The trust encourages scholarship award recipients to recognize their responsibilities as citizens and requires each awardee to perform 20 hours of volunteer services during each award year. To date, awardees have performed 170,591 hours of volunteer services.

The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust was founded to provide higher educational opportunities through financial assistance to deserving students and provide charitable grants to tax exempt organizations in the Danville/Pittsylvania County area.