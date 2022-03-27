Japan Day festivities held at GW

Dozens of Japanese aficionados gathered March 19 at George Washington High School to enjoy the second annual Japan Day festivities.

The gala was sponsored by the George Washington High School Japanese Club.

Students taking Japanese manned booths and presented information on origami, kendama, Japanese music, anime and even taught how to give a brief jiko shoukai, introducing one’s self in Japanese.

Japan Day also hosted expert guests who gave presentations on aspects of Japanese culture such as the tea ceremony, kendo and taiko drumming.

Mikaela Deighan presented three sessions on the tea ceremony and its place in society.

Dieghan has studied the tea ceremony for the past 17 years including at the Midorikai program at Urasenke Gakuen, Kyoto.

Attendees also enjoyed a kendo presentation by members of the Southeastern U.S. Kendo Federation. Lead kendo presenter Glenn Weyler, theater teacher at Galileo Magnet High School, gave the following kendo definitionL “Kendo translates as the Japanese 'way of the sword.' Japan's form of fencing, Kendo, is a martial art and martial sport. It emphasizes correct form, attitude and etiquette. Kendo is not self-defense, but has evolved from samurai battle tactics into a form of self-development.”

Weyler, a sensei (teacher), also presented and answered audience questions with Mike Watson, sensei for the Greensboro Kendo Club.

Both Weyler and Watson are members of the Southeastern United States Kendo Federation, an organization where both men and women of all ages practice.

Also, student presenters and community members were mesmerized by Triangle Taiko, a volunteer0based organization dedicated to sharing the joy and art of Taiko music through community service and performance. Triangle Taiko treated the audience to several traditional Japanese songs including a flute solo.

After the taiko presentation, members of the audience came on stage and learned the process of taiko drumming firsthand.

“The drumming was a whole new experience," Kamryn Watkins, GW Japanese student and sophomore, said of the taiko performance. "It was something that I have never done. The people were so nice and helpful and it was much fun!”

She continued, “By helping to put on Japan Day, I learned that there is so much more than what people see of Japan, more than just technology for example. This was just an explosion of culture!”

Lastly, Japan Day had a Japan-themed art contest. Featured student artists this year were Janiah Rasheed, A’syiah Brown and Tien Thai. Featured community contributors to the contest were Robyn Raines and Francine Stewart.

Award certificates for free cookies were donated by The Cookie Store in the Danville Mall.

“We are so appreciative of the financial support of the Japan Commerce Association (JCAW) of Washington, D.C.: Sakura Grant and the Walmart Community Grant," Sharon Leigg, Japanese teacher at George Washington High School, said. "They made this festival possible. And, we are fortunate, because we are also very well appreciated and supported by our school.”

Leigg explained that Japan Day is a group community effort. She says that it is important that this is a student-run program/festival with teacher support.

Japanese Club members and participating Japanese class students met after school almost weekly from August to December and then multiple times per week from January until March to actualize in this program.

“They are good kids, and I am very proud of their efforts,” Leigg said.