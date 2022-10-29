Journalists reunite in former newspaper building, now The Bee hotel in downtown Danville

They came, they learned, they left for long, successful careers.

Last weekend they were back.

Six former reporters and/or editors for Danville’s Daily Register and The Bee returned to Danville on Oct. 21 for a reunion at The Bee Hotel in downtown Danville. The boutique hotel, which opened in 2020, is in the building that formerly housed the operations of the morning and evening newspapers, which merged into the Danville Register & Bee in 1989.

The six men sat down for a conversation in a first-floor suite that they believed once was the office of the owner of the paper, E. Stuart James Grant. They reminisced, laughed, corrected each other on memories and recalled the stories that never make it into the paper.

The reunion was the idea of John Kingston, who came to Danville as a young reporter and worked for the morning paper, covering city hall.

“When I heard about The Bee hotel, I thought, “We gotta go. I have been friends with Brian O’Neill since high school and we are still very good friends. I probably planted the idea with him, and maybe Bill Hall at the same time,” Kingston recalled. “Then we just started communicating among people we worked with where we had a contact and came up with the six who are attending. We had a few guys who turned us down.”

Reporting in the older days

Not a lot of females worked as reporters at that time of the late '70s and early '80s, which is why the reunion turned into an all-male event, Kingston explained.

The six agreed that journalism was an appealing career track in the late '70s and '80s when they worked in Danville as the nation came out of the Watergate scandal that felled a president and impressed the nation with the investigative journalism of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.

Kingston added, “By 1978 and 1979, the [Danville] papers were really good.”

The morning and evening papers had matching staffs, each with a morning and evening reporter to cover the same beat and produce fresh stories for each.

Kingston ended up at a business-to-business publication/news service that was extremely successful, then joined the corporate staff of the parent company before losing his job to reorganization. He is now with a startup that’s doing well and back to being a reporter.

At one point, he did a lot of TV "talking head" appearances about oil on CNBC, Fox Business, Canada’s BNN and others, he said.

“At age 66, I’m very grateful to be working. I had a worldwide staff of more than 80 at one point, and traveled all over the world,” he said. “Now I like it that I’ve come full circle and am a reporter again. I may be working harder than ever.”

Kingston’s high school friend, O’Neill, retired from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in the summer of 2020 after 32 years as a columnist in the city. Hall retired in 2013 from Dominion Energy as the vice president of external affairs and corporate communications after 30 years with the company. He was the only Danville native at the reunion and said he still has “scattered cousins” in Dry Fork.

Stories of the past

The six men can easily call to mind stories from their time with the newspapers in Danville.

O’Neill remembers two especially.

“I was caught in a flash flood after midnight on Sept. 22, 1979, and was sucked through a culvert on Audubon Drive. I wound up climbing up into a fallen tree in middle of a swollen creek and spent hours in its branches, not the ideal resting spot during an electrical storm, but it beat getting sucked under a strip mall and into the Dan River. Spoiler: I survived,” he said.

“When I awakened that same Saturday morning in my colleague Chris Fuller’s apartment — he’s kind to flood survivors — my editor suggested I write about it for the Sunday paper.

“So instead of going to the Doobie Brothers concert in Greensboro, I wrote a pretty tight account that ran on page 3 of The Register — and in about every other paper in the state.

“It helped me get a job covering Blacksburg for the then-Roanoke Times & World-News. So I now recommend getting sucked through storm sewers to all young writers.”

His second story never was printed, however. It was an account of how the circuit court clerk at the time had been running a microfilming business on the side and selling those services to other clerks,” he recalled. “When the owner [of the paper] said my story wouldn’t run until after the election (she was no fan of the challenger’s family), I quit and so did the editor.

“We gave the story to the weekly Gretna Gazette and it ran there, and I gave all my notes to a TV/radio reporter, so her story became the newspaper censoring the news.”

The circuit court clerk lost the next election after 27 years in office. Both he and O’Neill were out of jobs, which O’Neill thought was fair.

Kingston recalled a rather heart-breaking story.

“There was a terrible school bus accident one morning. I forget what happened but suddenly the police scanner in the office went crazy. This was January 1979. The end result was that the roof of the bus peeled back and amazingly nobody was hurt, except one young girl who was very badly hurt,” he said. “My recollection is that she suffered significant brain damage. I have always wondered what happened to her. If she’s out there, she should know she never left my mind, even though I don’t recall her name.”

Fuller, who reported in Danville from 1979 to 1980, recalls a lot of stories from his time in Danville. Since leaving Danville, he has spent most of his time in Florida and Connecticut.

“My first story was a weather story about Hurricane David,” he said. “Then I found election nights to be fun. That year local funeral director W. Onico Barker upset incumbent state Sen. Coleman B. Yeatts, and I covered the campaigns. And, of course, I remember Danville City Council’s quote-worthy discussion regarding the sponsorship of a study on the sex life of loggerhead sea turtles.”

His time in Danville also made him realize he did not want to be a reporter the rest of his life.

“I had worked other reporting jobs on a part-time basis that I enjoyed, but that was while I was still in college. While at The Register, I got married. Between the crazy hours and low pay, I decided I should find a different line of work,” he said. “Plus I learned I hated talking on the phone, and there was too much of that.”

Beer-gulping pig

Another reunion attendee Mark Lazenby remembered a story that would be hard to forget.

“I found a beer-drinking county pig that drank it straight from the can, snout up, in two or three big gulps. The pig had a good-old boy owner who opened the cans and poured them down the hatch,” he said. “The story got a lot of pickup. It was a great find.”

Lazenby had moved to the morning newspaper to cover Pittsylvania County right after graduation from UNC Chapel Hill.

“It didn’t take me long on the ground in Pittsylvania County to realize that my real education had further to go,” he said.

He remembers the newspaper staff as “a storybook mix of young reporters guided by a handful of salty dog, old editors.”

His time in Danville, however, built up his confidence that he’d found a career path suited to his skills and interests.

“It set me up for more stops in daily newspaper and wire-service journalism, some very rewarding decades in corporate communications and, finally, business communications consulting,” he said.

O’Neill agreed that Danville was “a great place to learn.”

“Not least was because the city government had no shortage of corruption and incompetence in those days. I felt like I was doing some good,” he said.

First to use computers

Lee Howard was a layout editor, then news editor of the Danville Register from April 1978-September 1979, essentially second-in-command, running the city desk on weekdays Monday to Thursday and serving as wire editor/page 1 editor on Sunday nights.

“I recall making $150 week starting out at age 21,” he said. He currently runs nine weekly papers in southeastern Connecticut for The Day with a 105,000 circulation.

He also has a long list of awards from the industry, including a 2010 National Literary Award the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers for a series of stories on abuses of the H1-B visa system and has held just about every position that exists in the world of journalism, including being an adjunct professor at two colleges.

“Being a young editor in Danville gave me a chance to take in the many ways a journalist can impact the community. I saw the good, the bad and the ugly of what a journalist could be,” he said. “We were among the first journalists to work on computers, and there was a big learning curve and lots of frustration when the machines lost stories. Luckily, we had backup tapes of all wire stories, which helped get the papers out some nights.”

'Danville taught me that'

After trickling into Danville a Friday afternoon, the group ate dinner together at Golden Leaf Bistro, breakfast at Link’s Coffee House Café and had plans to eat the following Saturday dinner at Cotton at Riverside Mill restaurant. On Oct. 22, they planned to trek across the street to the public library to look at old microfilms of the newspapers from the time they lived and worked in Danville.

Kingston said it was “hard to say” how his time in Danville influenced the track of his career, but then, writer that he is, he aptly used words to describe it.

“I was young and stupid, so all I wanted to do was get back to New York and out of this small town, even though I look back and see it was a great experience. Here’s this city; go cover it. Great way to start,” he said. “I ended up as a business reporter, working for business to business publications. But I really do feel even doing that was aided by knowing how to write the ‘four car wreck on Route 29 story.’ Danville taught me that.”

The future

Some of the men had heard about The Bee Hotel before the reunion idea started circulating, and others hadn’t. But all of them were glad to be back in the building, even if the interior looks nothing like it used to.

“We just recognized the outside,” Kingston said. “But we knew it wasn’t going to look anything like it inside. But just to be in the walls ...”

He also thought that it was “so cool” that the owners of the hotel had preserved the spiral staircase that copy boys used to run up and down between editors and the printing press in the basement.

The group hopes to stay in touch with each other in the future, even though a follow-up reunion is not on the calendar.

“I bet that we stay in better touch now,” said Lazenby, who has had contact through the years with some of the men. “This all played out more than 40 years ago. It was a brief, rich moment that shaped our futures. I think it takes some age to get that.”

As they looked back, they used a variety of adjectives to describe working in journalism, which for some has lasted their whole lives: “Amazing.” “Exciting.” “Fun, challenging and rewarding.” “A lot of fun but not particularly lucrative.” “A springboard.”

In the end, O’Neill seemed to sum up the feelings of the seasoned and reflective reunited former Danville journalists.

“For all the odd things that happened to me during my 15 months in Danville, nearly all my memories are fond ones. I met a lot of nice people,” he said. “And is Mary’s Diner still open?”