JROTC programs adjust to loss of in-person training and volunteer opportunities

“It’s definitely a challenge,” Hitt said. “Our program, in order to do what we’re actually designed to do, we need kids to be here. They need to interact with each other.”

JROTC faculty elsewhere spoke about the program’s absence in the community as a result of the pandemic canceling football games, community festivals and other events.

Lt. Col. David Hann from Bassett High School estimated that his 75 cadets would normally complete 20-30 volunteer hours each school year. Now, many of those opportunities are gone.

“The community lost when events were canceled,” Hann wrote in an email. “We spend a Saturday cleaning up the Smith River: canceled. Our cadets visit three nursing homes and honor their veterans on Veterans Day. This too, canceled.”

Hann also expressed his disappointment for JROTC upperclassmen who are now in leadership positions only to have their normal responsibilities be completely up in the air.

“Emotionally, it hurts a great deal,” Hann wrote. “They have waited their turn. Now, they are selected for a command position only to command no one.”

Like Hitt, Hann also lamented the fact that the important in-person training is, for now, not feasible.