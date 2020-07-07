Keep your cool: Sweltering days of summer means gardeners have to take precautions

The rare, cooler June weather we enjoyed a couple weeks ago is gone.
It has been replaced with hot and humid weather. Looking at the forecast online, I see that this will continue for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will top out around the 90-degree mark and even reach up into the mid-90s a few days. The air will be humid and there will be the usual July forecast of afternoon thunderstorms.
Since our opportunities to go out and do things are limited by the coronavirus, we may all be spending time outdoors just for something to do. This is normal for gardeners; we are out there almost every day. For many others this will be a new experience: Taking walks, riding bicycles and other “socially-distanced” activities in the hot sun and humid air. Weather forecasters call this weather warm, but most of us feel it is just hot. There are some ways gardeners deal with this heat.
Since we need to water our gardens more often in hot weather, and since the best time to do that is first thing in the morning, we can use that to our advantage. In the morning, the conditions are not so hot and it is more pleasant to be outdoors. Watering in the morning reduces the risk of foliar diseases on the plants because they dry off quickly as the morning goes on. Watering late in the evening allows the leaves to stay damp all night and in this warmer and humid weather that provides the conditions for a number of fungal diseases to infect our plants. So, gardeners should plan to go out in the morning soon after the sun comes up. This allows us to avoid being out in the hottest part of the day. It may mean getting out of bed an hour or two earlier, but for many it is worth it to avoid heat related illnesses.
As with any outdoor activity in hot weather, be sure to drink a lot of water. The body protects itself from excessive heat by perspiring (sweating). In the weather we have been having, our bodies have been needing a lot of water to replenish what we are sweating out while we work or exercise. Regularly drinking water will keep our bodies healthy and help to prevent heat-related illnesses.
Water is just about the best thing to drink while working outdoors in the heat. A cold soft drink may seem refreshing, but your body does not need the extra sugar or caffeine. Especially avoid alcoholic beverages as they may increase the risk of heat-related health problems. Just good clean water is the best choice while working. Save those favorite beverages for later to celebrate being in the air conditioning the rest of the day.
Taking breaks more often in hot weather will help you to work or exercise longer. When you start feeling too hot or maybe a little weak, stop and take a breather. Stepping into the shade and drinking small amounts of water will help to cool down faster. While a hat is important to wear when out in the sun, take it off in the shade. We lose a lot of heat through the top of our heads and removing the hat will help us cool down faster.
Eating a good — but light — meal before working outdoors is a good practice to follow. Don’t eat a heavy meal, but instead eat some healthy foods to have “something on your stomach” as the old-timers used to say. A healthy diet will provide your body with vitamins, minerals and other good things that will help to keep you healthy. Working on an empty stomach will make you weak and may cause you to pass out.
Choose clothing carefully when working in the sun on hot days. Loose-fitting and light-colored clothing will be cooler than close-fitting garments. Long sleeves, long pants and a good hat will protect from the harmful rays of the sun, but may not be as comfortable as a loose-fitting T-shirt and shorts. But wearing this clothing will expose more skin to the sun, so it will be necessary to use a good quality sunscreen, something that will be durable enough to last while perspiring heavily.
When working in this heat pay attention to your body. It may be warning you that something is wrong. If the day is really hot and you do not seem to be sweating it is time to stop, get into the shade and drink some water. Likewise, if you are starting to feel lightheaded or a little weaker than you should be then it is time to stop working and find a cool place to fully recover before moving on.
Finally, if you have friends or relatives who work outdoors by themselves or live without air conditioning you should check on them periodically to be sure they are okay.
Working in the heat is not that bad really, just adjust your work habits and schedule to accommodate the conditions and drink lots of water.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!