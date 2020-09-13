Keeping the faith: In a world of distancing, churches find new ways of connections to stay close

Special to the Register & Bee
Driving to Union Church in Danville on any given Sunday in February, it would’ve been difficult to find a parking spot. A month later, the spaces were suddenly bare.
Like many religious houses of worship — from churches to synagogues to mosques — the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered entire congregations, including the members of Union.
Melissa Rose, connections director at Union Church, recalled the initial shock and then the quick action as leaders proposed a creative interpretation of what being a church actually meant.
“We did close the church building mid-March due to COVID-19, but never stopped being the church,” Rose said. “Our facilities were shut down with the safety and concern for all of our attendees, volunteers and staff in mind. During this time, we continued with our online services and put our efforts into engaging with online worship. We have two campuses, one in Danville and one is Caswell County, North Carolina. We paid close attention to both states and regulations. The church never stopped, we just adapted.”
One of the first quarantine obstacles for the Christian-based community occurred at Easter time. Many congregations celebrate the springtime holiday in a variety of ways, ranging from church services at sunrise to special communion services to large fellowship meals. But not this year.
“Easter 2020 looked different than years past,” Rose said. “We celebrated Easter with a special online service as well as delivered our special Easter kid packs that included everything that the family would need for an at-home Easter egg hunt. We also had our “Union Kids” lessons online and encouraged families to do them together.”
The church also took part in its first online quarantine communion service, where viewers participated by using whatever they had on hand at home — even if it wasn’t the traditional unleavened bread and grape juice or wine — and partook together as individual families.
Union also started a #bethe church campaign, which focused on providing food boxes for families in need, sending cards of encouragement, going on prayer walks and hosting small groups.
“We also just ended our Back to School drive. Our community and church came together and supplied Gibson Elementary School with 1,200 pencil boxes full of supplies. That is two pencil boxes of supplies for each child at Gibson: One for remote learning at home and one for in-class learning at school,” Rose said. “The same was done in Caswell for Oakwood Elementary. They were provided with 350 pencil boxes with supplies — enough for every child at that school. Even during trying and hard times, we met the God-sized goal with the help of everyone.”
The members also sent prayer cards to local businesses and government officials, showing their appreciation and offering spiritual support.
On July 5, both the Danville and Caswell County churches started gathering again. They also still provide online worship for members who aren’t yet comfortable attending in person. When the doors reopened, several safety precautions were put into place.
“Everyone’s safety is our top priority. We recommend masks to be worn and provide them when needed. We have tripled our hand sanitizing stations all throughout the building,” Rose said. “We are encouraging 6-feet distance in all areas. Our auditorium areas have reduced seating capacity, following the 6-feet guideline. We are cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces and high trafficked areas every hour — this includes in between service times.”
Kalil Khan, president and treasurer of the board at the Danville Masjid and Islamic Center, noted that things were different at the mosque during the height of the pandemic.
“First of all, we respect the laws of Virginia,” Khan said.
When the pandemic first hit the region, Khan made a difficult decision. He originally posted that the mosque would be closed, due to not having all of the equipment on hand to keep each patron safe and socially distanced.
As Khan learned more about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines, he and his wife got creative and came up with a solution. They purchased some tape and marked 6-foot increments on the mosque’s floor, helping worshippers maintain proper social distancing. They also implemented other tactics to slow the spread of the virus.
“We have in front, there, a sign that says ‘masks are required and must be worn.’ We have also sanitized,” Khan said. “Everything that the CDC has advised, and the government of Virginia has instituted, I have already instituted in the mosque.”
While it’s now a safe place to pray and attend the hour-long Friday Jumu’ah service, not every traditional aspect is back to normal. For example, the local Islamic Center’s Eid-ul-Adha feast didn’t occur as it usually would have — and the holiday is one of the holiest in the religion.
According to Muslim Aid, a United Kingdom based Islamic charity non-governmental organization, there are two key celebration festivals in Islam: Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan; and Eid-ul-Adha, which follows the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, at the time of Qurbani, or sacrifice.
Eid-ul-Adha honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismael, as an act of obedience to God’s command. Thankfully before the act occurred, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.
This year’s celebrations weren’t the same as in years past in Danville. Sure, there was still a special service, but one of the highly anticipated events couldn’t take place due to COVID-19.
“I asked everyone to come in if they so desired. If they had any reservations as to not attend, I do not impose on them. So those who were willing to come came,” Khan said. “Usually after the prayer, we have a big feast. We celebrate, we eat, we cook. The women bring international foods from different countries. This year, I asked to refrain from that. That would cause the social distancing to be abridged. I do not want that.”
The day-to-day observances at the mosque don’t impose a social distancing issue because not everyone arrives to pray at the same time.
“And if they do, they still have room and space to do that,” Khan said.
Khan also noted that those who practice Islam are “docile, tranquil, basic, simple, normal, regular people,” adding that those are qualities many strive to reflect in their personal lives, so adhering to safety guidelines, even while worshipping, wasn’t ever up for debate.
Jo Ann Howard, president of the board of directors at Temple Beth Shalom in Danville, expressed that closing the synagogue amidst the pandemic wasn’t an incredibly difficult decision.
“We have some doctors that are members of the congregation and we looked to them,” Howard said. “We also took a survey from our members and it was unanimous that we not have services in our building.”
Even though it made sense to put an immediate halt on in-person meetings, that didn’t mean it was easy emotionally.
“You know, it was hard because this all started in March, so the last time we were all together in the temple was March 8,” Howard said.
However, the congregation quickly made do with a new format — online worship. When the pandemic first arose in Virginia, the local synagogue had a Rabbi who, once a month, pre-recorded segments for the adult education and Sabbath services in March, April and May.
“My husband and I, on all the other weekends but one, we do a Zoom service from our home,” Howard said. “Do we have everybody participate? No. Not everyone can access Zoom. Or they don’t feel secure. But we always have a group and it has worked out really well that way.”
While meeting virtually helps members fill the void of gathering together on Saturdays, those of the Jewish faith also celebrated multiple holidays during quarantine.
“In April, of course, we had Passover and we couldn’t be together for our congregational Seder,” Howard said. “So what happened was some people went online and found a Seder, or they were able to Zoom with their family who didn’t live here, or, like my husband and I, we just did it ourselves. Really, it’s an at-home thing, but we always have at least one night at the Temple when everyone’s together, so we missed that.”
Another holiday, Shavuot, which celebrates the giving of the Ten Commandments from God to Moses, was also observed in quarantine.
“We always have a dessert social, so we told everybody to have their dessert ready to eat,” Howard said.
While the congregation’s made the best of the quarantine situation, that doesn’t mean being physically distanced is easy — especially with important holidays just around the corner.
“The hardest part is going to be what’s coming up, and that’s our High Holy Days,” Howard said. “So we surveyed the congregation again to see what they had to say, plus our two doctors, and we’re not going back in the building. All it would take would be one person to get sick — and we’re not exactly a young congregation anyway, so we have a real risk.”
Howard noted she would miss spending the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah celebration and Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, and Sukkot, commonly called the Feast of Tabernacles, with the congregation. However, the hardest hit, personally, she felt would come from not being with one another for Simchat Torah.
“You read the end of the Torah, which are the five books of Moses, in the beginning, and it’s a whole, big, wonderful celebration. You carry the Torahs around the temple,” Howard said. “And we don’t get to do that.”
Instead of focusing on what they can’t do, the congregation is thriving with creative ways to celebrate differently this year. For some upcoming holidays, members will join a Zoom meeting with another congregation and they will uphold the traditions together.
“We’re doing the best we can and then we’re trying to keep in touch with everybody in some way, shape or form, whether it’s phone calls, emails, whatever, just so they know they’re not alone,” Howard said.
The shutdowns have also had a positive impact for the Jewish community in Danville. Honoring Sabbath from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday, Jews and some Christian denominations don’t go to work, go out to eat or do other activities that could create any type of physical burden on themselves or another person for that 24-hour period. It’s part of the Fourth Commandment — and in quarantine, that makes outdoor adventures a favorite activity among many devout believers.
“What’s really interesting is, we always say on the Sabbath, this is a day of rest — make sure you go out and walk and enjoy nature. Well, people are doing that more and they’re paying more attention to things around them. And you know, that’s a good thing,” Howard said. “And then of course what you’re doing when you’re paying attention to your surroundings is you’re seeing all the good things that God has provided for us.”
As worship centers start opening up in the Danville area, Howard noted the synagogue would remain closed for the near future. When the temple opens again, families will be assigned specific pews and there will be ample cleaning.
As for the takeaway for the religious community in Danville, faith leaders gave their opinions.
Khan noted a much-needed reversion back to the basics.
“We all were at one time riding high on our horses, but with the pandemic, this switch came to bring us back to reality,” Khan said. “We should always subjugate ourselves to the imminent will and we should always respect that God is there at the helm of things. He is the omnipotent and He’s the one who controls everything.”
Howard expressed that the pandemic wasn’t a reprimand from above, but could serve as a reminder to consider the needs of others.
“I think the takeaway, in my opinion, is that it’s not a punishment from God, but we all have to make sure that we’re not just looking at ourselves, but we’re taking a look at everybody around us and making sure that we’re not only keeping ourselves safe, but that we’re keeping others safe too,” Howard said. “And I think that’s just really important.”
For Rose, the pandemic demonstrated that God’s work transcends walls, and those doing his work sometimes need to change their methods to reach a broader range of people.
“Without a doubt COVID-19 has changed the world we live in. We are all making adjustments, even some we never dreamed of making,” Rose said. “We must keep our focus on God’s mission and the church of the future will need to be focused on being the church outside of the walls of our buildings.”
