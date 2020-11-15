Kiwanis Club guest speaker
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Danville Historical Society has unveiled its 2020 holiday ornament featuring Dan River Mills at Schoolfield.
Rick Neal is from the time period in America when veterans were not very popular — right after the Vietnam War.
When is the best time to prune a crepe myrtle or butterfly bush?
Just as English and algebra classes have been modified for a virtual learning experience this year, so too has the Junior Reserve Officers’ Tr…
Wine-lovers' risotto: Prosecco-absorbed rice with prosciutto makes the perfect hot dish for a cold night
-
- 4 min to read
This creamy wine-absorbed rice with prosciutto is the perfect hot dish to warm you on cold winter's night.
'Home for the Holidays' has never been more relevant. 6 local experts share tips on how you can make the season bright, starting Nov. 19.
- Updated
Home for the Holidays is sponsored by The Ginger Bread House in Danville, Virginia.
- Updated
Here's a look at the national chain restaurants celebrating Veterans Day with free food and drinks for veterans and active duty military members.
The theme this year is "RDA Christmas on the Plaza."
Amid record-breaking unemployment numbers resulting from COVID-19, millions of Americans are struggling to make their mortgage payments in 2020.
Even if your employer hasn't offered it, making the case to permanently work remotely might be easier now than ever.