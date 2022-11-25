 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kiwanis Club Student of the Month named

Cole Gauldin

Sacred Heart Catholic School student Cole Gauldin was recently named Kiwanis Club Student of the Month. According to Gauldin's teachers, he takes initiative in tasks assigned to him including leadership roles in group activities. Gauldin is also described as a deep thinker regarding real-world issues and he attempts to solve any problems that may arise from real-world issues. Presenting the award to Gauldin is Tommy Dodson, chairperson of the Youth Services Committee.

 Contributed photo

