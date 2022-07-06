Kristopher Archer tapped as new sports and athletics director for Danville Parks and Recreation

Danville Parks and Recreation this week named Kristopher Archer as its new sports and athletics director.

Archer received his Bachelor of Science degree in sports management and master's degree in organization management. He brings more than 10 years of work experience where he managed and organized adult sports including soccer, cheerleading, volleyball and basketball. Additionally, he has created rosters, scheduled games and facilities, recruited and trained volunteers, and organized registration processes in municipality settings.

His goals in the position are to bring humility, compassion, integrity and attentiveness to building sports and athletics programming and interacting with the community.

“I want to develop relationships and partnerships with the community and its stakeholders,” Archer said in an interview. “In doing so, I’ll be able to lay the groundwork for building leagues and programming that align with the community’s needs.”

His first order of business in the position is to revitalize football programming in the city. Youth football and cheerleading registration is open until Aug. 5. For more information, visit playdanvilleva.com.

To contact Archer, call 434-799-5214 or email archekr@danvilleva.gov.