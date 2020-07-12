Lessons learned and my soul sold during the pandemic

As a writer, I observe, learn lessons, form opinions and then hope other people will pay to read them.
So here are some things I have observed and lessons I have learned during this pandemic. It’s up to you to read them or not. I guess you are, though.
First, I have observed, learned and formed the opinion that the new test for earning a driver’s license should be successfully navigating the Chick-Fil-A lines during lunch or dinner time.
Granted, that restaurant deserves the business and should actually be running the government because it is so efficient and fast. Maybe running the whole world.
But I flunked the line the other day and take full responsibility for it. Maybe if I just gave in and used the app, I could get in the app line and do it better. Maybe if I paid more attention to the platoon of helpful young people directing me, I could do better. Or if I didn’t get nervous when I see traffic cones. Or if I paid attention to painted arrows.
Or if I remembered to get my credit card from one of the platoon whose pleasure it is to serve me. Or remember that the person on the right has the right of way to merge. (Or is it the left?)
I’m old, what can I say? Regardless, I will return and conquer to enjoy grilled chicken nuggets again.
Even as I flunk the crowded fast food drive-thrus of late, I have excelled at the dubious talent of shopping like a man to avoid crowds. I can run and grab, every female hormone in my body screaming at me to stop and shop and touch and feel and browse and buy.
I’d thought I’d found the perfect shopping man the other day as I was grabbing mascara. Properly socially distanced from me, he said to the woman beside him, “Well, buy it if you want it, baby.”
But then he said he had to get out of there in profanity-laced irritation, so my dreams were destroyed.
I’ll stick with David, who knows enough to stay home when I shop. Otherwise, he goes and grabs his one little item he needs, such as motor oil, and is back at my side before I even begin to get started. At least in the good old days when we could meander around stores.
But I can now shop like a man, full of impatience and narrow vision, for the good of humanity.
I have also learned while shopping with a mask on to be careful what I ask for. I was looking for purple coneflowers the other day to plant and, with at least 6 feet between us, asked one of the workers, also masked, “Do you have any coneflowers?”
“What?” she said.
“Coneflowers,” I repeated.
“A chainsaw?” she asked.
Not sure how she understood that.
Of course, I was sweating by that time since wearing a mask outside in the Virginia heat is comparable to a hot flash. You’ve been warned, younger women.
Lastly, I have learned that unfortunately I can become addicted to a totally unbelievable TV series. Usually I like my entertainment choices grounded somewhat in reality, but on the advice of my youngest daughter, David and I started watching “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” on Netflix to pass our stay-at-home time.
We have sold our souls to characters whose heads turn into flaming skulls and androids who plunge people into an alternate universe. We stayed up late last night to finish the fourth out of the series of six seasons, and then I watched the last episode I’d slept through at 5:30 a.m. Stop this craziness.
I don’t even watch Marvel movies unless dragged to them.
I’ve gone from watching “The Great British Bake-off” with some degree of aristocracy (British accents at least) to worrying about whether Mack can recover from losing his robot daughter and find comfort in the arms of Yo-Yo who quickly travels through time and space. I even wondered this morning if David had that ability because he showed up in the hall when I thought he was in the dining room.
“What will be the purpose of our lives after we finish Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?” I bemoaned this morning.
David reminded me about faith, family, home, grandkids and long walks in the evening. (Or was that his android version keeping me calm so he could drain my brain and form a perfect wife?)
In the end, however, I will prove faithful to the end of the series and catch the current episodes on TV. What else is there to do?
I can’t enjoy shopping anymore and I get lost in fast-food lines. I’m a mere shell of the woman I was pre-pandemic.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
