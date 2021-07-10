Lisa Hankins Joyce of Axton makes her goal before age 50 — graduate from college

After dealing with two and a half layoffs, Lisa Hankins Joyce, of Axton, has armed herself with security for the future.
She earned a bachelor’s degree — at the age of 49 — going to school while working full-time.
“It was a lot of midnight, one o’clock in the morning, all of that stuff — it was tough,” said Joyce, a 1989 graduate of the old Laurel Park High School. “There were so many times I wanted to throw in the towel and give it up, but I just kept fighting. Being a full-time student is very hard.”
Despite the challenges, she was graduated magna cum laude (with highest honors) from Averett University on May 8.
Joyce is the daughter of Deloris and Kenny Lewis, of Martinsville, and Phillip and Melissa Hankins, who live right beside her in Axton. Her daughter is Maranda Joyce, of Axton, and 3-year-old Addy Lewis, the daughter of Maranda’s fiancé Zack Lewis, calls her “Granny Lisa.” Her grandson is Ayden Alvarez, 13.
What she accomplished on May 8 was the fulfillment of a dream she has had since she was in high school. “You know how it is when you graduate. You want to go to college, but things happen, and you go to work,” she said.
She received an associate degree in accounting from Patrick Henry Community College in 1996, then worked in accounting for Bassett-Walker for 10 years before being laid off.
Next it was Drake Extrusion — but she was laid off after about five years.
Then she went to work in the accounting department of Commonwealth Laminating, nine years ago. When Eastman bought it out, all accounting moved to headquarters in Tennessee, and she had to go through the entire formal application process for a new job with Eastman, she said. She got a job in the maintenance department for a year and a half before she got a new job in Eastman’s procurement department, where she has been for the past four years.
Meanwhile, that goal of getting her bachelor’s degree remained in the back of her head. When she went through a separation and then a divorce some eight years ago, “I knew I had to become independent, and I decided that one day I would like to go ahead” and finish college.
Then came the final push: “Our company has gone through layoffs in the last couple of years in the procurement department. That was the real push for me to go back to school — because I wanted to be ready” if it happened to her again.
Encouragement
In December 2019, she talked about ideas of returning to college with her boss, Shannon Bumgarner, who encouraged her to do it, she said.
“I kept thinking, ‘With my age, am I really going to be able to handle all this — with life, household chores, a full-time workload, a stressful job? And she really encouraged me to go ahead and go through with it. She pushed me. She made me believe I could do it.”
Also, Eastman offered a tuition reimbursement program, so Joyce jumped right in and applied.
“Within three weeks I had started classes,” she said. “I have a lot of anxieties, so I guess it was really better for me, because I didn’t really have time to sit and think about what I signed up for. If I had months to plan, months to look at this big challenge I would be taking on,” it would have been much more intimidating.
She started with a full-time (and sometimes more) course load at Averett University in January 2020.
“It was accelerated learning by every concept,” she said.
Her major was business administration, because she has worked in business all her life, and her minor is in sociology, because she finds it intriguing.
She had enjoyed psychology classes she had taken before, she said. “I was just fascinated learning about behaviors and learning about why people have those behaviors,” she said.
Plus, sociology and psychology seem to run in the family: Both brothers are in law enforcement, and Richard has been a cold case investigator for the Virginia State Police and teaches forensics at James Madison University.
Lots of help
Her life outside work became a whirlwind of “homework, studying, taking quizzes and tests,” she said.
The timing of the pandemic worked in her favor: “You couldn’t really go anywhere, and I wasn’t missing out on vacation or all this cool stuff,” she said, so she was able to focus on school full steam ahead.
“It was a lot of sacrifices as far as family time, my friend time. I had to learn” to adapt, because “always kept my place tidy, my house chores and yard work, and just learned, ‘You’ve got to do this [school] for a year and a half and this is what I’ve got to focus on. The house is not going to be as clean; the yard is not going to be as tidy.
“That was the hardest thing for me to learn: It’s OK to let the house go.”
Her only focus had to be not just being graduated from college but doing so with honors “because I wanted my family and friends to be proud of me,” she said. She gives “credit to God first” for getting through that busy time and then her family. Her mother often cooked and cleaned the house for her, and her father mowed her lawn.
She also credits her parents for the drive that got her through it — especially her mother’s value on education and her father’s strong work ethic.
‘I met my goal’
Her friends and coworkers also were encouraging — “you’ve got to have a support system when you’re doing all of that,” she said.
Bumgarner, who since has moved back to her native Tennessee, had told her she watched the online graduation ceremony cheering for her. Additionally, the school made available three tickets for each students for the in-person ceremony.
Joyce celebrated her graduation with a cookout at home, a smaller gathering than she would have preferred, in deference to pandemic precautions.
“That was my highlight: I was able to sit down, relax and enjoy talking to my family and friends that I hadn’t been able to do in a long time,” she said.
In the weeks since her graduation, she’s been fishing and on a vacation to the mountains, with the biggest highlight being her first long train ride, four hours on the Great Smoky Railroad.
With school behind her, “it feels like a ton of bricks has lifted. I don’t know what to do with myself,” she said.
“My advice to anyone is you are never too old to reach for your goals and your dreams. That was a goal of mine: I always wanted to have my bachelor’s degree by the time I turned 50, and I will turn 50 by July 20, so I met my goal.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.