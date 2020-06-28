Little free library constructed for Eagle Scout project

Special to the Register & Bee
Little free libraries are a global phenomenon.
Now, a new little free library at 3090 N. Main St. in Danville will join the movement to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers thanks to an Eagle Scout project.
J.C. Gonzalez dedicated the newly built little free library to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church on Monday and announced that it is open to the public.
Gonzalez has been a longtime member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and an active participant in ministries of “All God’s Children,” in addition to the Cub and Boy Scouts and the youth group.
From a young age, said he realized “We are the body of Christ and we are the church. Adding to the existing amenities on the playground to highlight literacy is one small way I can give back to a church that has given me so much by using my Eagle Scout project to focus on a lending library.”
Gonzalez has always had a fondness for reading and he worked closely with his Eagle Scout mentor to obtain locally sourced materials that would be durable and environmentally friendly.
“It’s our hope that this little free library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection and a whole lot more books to our community. I’m thankful for the support of the community that helped me raise funds for this project and also our Troop 374 that helped put in close to 200 hours to make this dream a reality,” he said.
Jennifer Hodge Williams, of Danville, who is known for her Joy of Reading organization, will stock the library.
