Lively Ladies Lunch Bunch gather

Lively Ladies Lunch Bunch gatherS Members of the Lively Ladies Lunch Bunch of the Red Hat Society gather for the July meeting at the Mayflower Restaurant on Riverside Drive. After lunch and fellowship, gift bags were presented. A visitor — and prospective member — also was present. Attending are (from left) Co-Queen Bonnie Hardy, Linda Jones, Sharon Tully, Mary Ann Shelton, visitor Cindy Kranz, Gracie Moon and Co-Queen Colleen Wright. The next meeting will be in celebration of the club’s 16-year anniversary Aug. 10 at Joe and Mimma’s Restaurant.

 Contributed photo

