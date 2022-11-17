 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lively Ladies Lunch Bunch gathers

  • 0
The Lively Ladies Lunch Bunch of the Red Hat Society met at Danville’s Checkered Pig on Nov. 9 for the monthly meeting. Seven ladies enjoyed a time with conversation and food. Six members and one guest attended including (seated, from left) Cindy Kranz, Mary Ann Shelton, Co-Queen Colleen Wright, Linda Jones, guest Sandy Rogers and Sharon Tully; (standing) Co-Queen Bonnie Hardy.

 Contributed photo

