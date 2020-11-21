LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Adoption is a compassion with nothing inherently risky about it

Nearly every time I talk to an adoptive parent, I become saddened, disgusted, angry or each in turn. It recently happened again.

The parent in question is the mother of a pre-teen boy who was adopted in early toddlerhood — at least a year before the ability to remember past events develops. Research has established that no matter the intensity of an event occurring before 36 months on average and very rarely before 24 months, a child will not have recall of it. When “memories” of infancy and early toddlerhood are subjected to verification, they seldom pass the test.

The parents of this young fellow have been told by their assigned adoption specialists that adopted children retain subconscious memory of their “real” parents, separation from whom induced trauma, even if the separation occurred early on. Mind you, those claims cannot be proven. According to said specialists, the trauma in question requires that adoptive parents never say or do certain things lest a subconscious traumatic memory surface and begin wreaking havoc on the child’s psyche. Examples of said “memory outbreaks” include just about any dumb, antisocial, self-destructive thing human children are prone to doing whether adopted or not.