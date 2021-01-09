LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Children need adults who act like adults

QUESTION: I teach 3- and 4-year-olds in a child care center in Australia. I always have a few difficult children in any group and the book in which you describe Alpha Speech [The Well-Behaved Child] has been very helpful. My disciplinary options are limited to separating a misbehaving child out of the group for a few minutes and talking, but I cannot isolate or take privileges away. Besides, it seems that the worst kids’ parents undo at home what we accomplish in the classroom. Some of them even side with their children when they misbehave. Meanwhile, we walk on eggshells when it comes to discipline so that a parent doesn’t file a complaint against us with child protection. What suggestions do you have for preschool teachers?

ANSWER: Go back to school and learn automobile repair. Better yet, learn baking. Hardly anyone ever sends dessert back to the kitchen.

American preschool teachers also complain to me that concerning classroom discipline, their hands are tied by their supervisors and they get little support from parents. Consequently, children whose behavior problems could have been brought under control in preschool take them to elementary school where they are “identified,” diagnosed and medicated. Because dedicated people like yourself are unable to discipline effectively, big pharma profits.