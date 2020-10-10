LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Getting over the hump of toddlerhood means acting like an authority figure

Getting over the hump requires that parents establish the legitimacy of their authority, and unequivocally so, during that critical 18-month period. In that regard, consequences are helpful, but key is that the parents properly occupy their authority — that they look like authority figures (e.g. give instructions from a standing position as opposed to getting down to the child’s level), sound like authority figures (e.g. give instructions without explanation or “OK?”), and follow through like authority figures (e.g. calmly and self-confidently).

Getting over the hump also requires accomplishing certain developmental milestones according to schedule. Toilet training, for example, should be introduced before the second birthday and completed within a month to six weeks. Unfortunately, the current psycho-pediatric narrative has it that waiting until age 3 is OK if that is how long it takes for the child to be “ready.” The fact is, the longer parents wait to toilet train, the more difficult it will be, thus setting the stage for further parent-child struggles. Furthermore, “toileting readiness” is nothing but a myth that greatly assisted in the marketing of disposable diapers.