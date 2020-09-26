LIVING WITH CHILDREN: It's time to hang up on smartphones for teenagers

A mother in California seeks her pastor’s opinion on allowing her 15-year-old son to have a smartphone. The boy claims that if he can’t use social media, he will have no friends. Mom is skeptical concerning the claim and afraid of other internet experiences the youngster might be drawn to if he has a smartphone.

The pastor tells mom her son needs to learn to navigate the realities of the internet and learn to use a smartphone responsibly before he goes off to college. Three years! The Doomsday Clock is ticking!

“Help me out here,” Mom asks me.

With all due respect for the pastor, here is the short list of “realities” concerning smartphones and teenagers: